LASA High School Junior Dance Clinics

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About this event
Austin, TX 78721
Half-day clinics runs from 8am–12pm.
Note: the Zeffy fee is adjustable.
LASA Dance wants dance to be accessible to everyone. If you'd like to help support a dancer, please add this ticket. We appreciate the support! Note: The Zeffy is OPTIONAL and can be adjusted.
If you'd prefer to pay by cash on the day of the clinic, please select this ticket type and continue with the registration where you will indicate which days your dancer would like to attend.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!