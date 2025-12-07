Lasalle County Konnections

Offered by

Lasalle County Konnections

About the memberships

Lasalle County Konnections's Memberships

Community Member Monthly
$10

Renews monthly

🌿Community Member-Monthly

Stay connected. Stay supported. Become part of something bigger.

$10/month


🌱 You Belong Here.
This tier is perfect for anyone taking their first step into the community or supporting from afar. Community Members help keep our events accessible, our advocacy alive, and our mission growing.


Benefits include:

  • $5 off regular monthly events
  • $10 off camps & retreats
  • Early RSVP access
  • Members-only updates & community news
  • Volunteer opportunities to grow your involvement

All monthly members must maintain an active account in good standing in order to receive discounted pricing, priority access, and all other membership benefits


Ideal for: New members, curious explorers, and anyone who wants to support LCK while staying connected.

Community Member-Yearly
$100

Renews yearly on: May 1

🌿Community Member-Yearly

Stay connected. Stay supported. Become part of something bigger.


$100/year (Annual memberships follow a fixed cycle of May 1st through April 30th.)


🌱 You Belong Here.
This tier is perfect for anyone taking their first step into the community or supporting from afar. Community Members help keep our events accessible, our advocacy alive, and our mission growing.


Benefits include:

  • $5 off regular monthly events
  • $10 off camps & retreats
  • Early RSVP access
  • Members-only updates & community news
  • Volunteer opportunities to grow your involvement

Ideal for: New members, curious explorers, and anyone who wants to support LCK while staying connected.

Supporting Member-Monthly
$20

Renews monthly

🌱 Supporting Member-Monthly

For the ones who show up — who learn, grow, volunteer, and help our community shine.

$20/month


🌼 You’re the heartbeat of LCK.
Supporting Members make our events possible. You help keep education affordable, support safer-space staffing, and strengthen our ability to offer transformative programming.

Benefits include:

  • $10 off regular monthly events
  • $20 off camps & retreats
  • Priority RSVP for limited-capacity events
  • One guest at member pricing (per event)
  • Recognition in our annual appreciation post

All monthly members must maintain an active account in good standing in order to receive discounted pricing, priority access, and all other membership benefits


Ideal for: Regular attendees, educators, volunteers, and anyone who wants deeper involvement and meaningful perks.

Supporting Member-Yearly
$200

Renews yearly on: May 1

🌱 Supporting Member-Yearly

For the ones who show up — who learn, grow, volunteer, and help our community shine.
$200/year (Annual memberships follow a fixed cycle of May 1st through April 30th.)


🌼 You’re the heartbeat of LCK.
Supporting Members make our events possible. You help keep education affordable, support safer-space staffing, and strengthen our ability to offer transformative programming.

Benefits include:

  • $10 off regular monthly events
  • $20 off camps & retreats
  • Priority RSVP for limited-capacity events
  • One guest at member pricing (per event)
  • Recognition in our annual appreciation post

Ideal for: Regular attendees, educators, volunteers, and anyone who wants deeper involvement and meaningful perks.

Legacy Circle-Monthly
$125

Renews monthly

💎 Legacy Circle-Monthly

Our VIP tier — for the visionaries, supporters, and leaders shaping our future.

$125/month

🔥 You are helping build our future home.
Legacy Circle members are not just participants — they are community builders. Your membership directly supports our dream of creating a permanent community center: a place for advocacy, education, safer play, wellness, and long-term transformation.


Legacy Benefits include:

  • FREE entry to all regular monthly events
  • Bring one guest FREE to every regular monthly event
  • $50 off camps & retreats
  • Legacy guest receive 20% off camps & retreats (limited to one guest)
  • VIP early entry + priority seating
  • Priority access to every limited-capacity events
  • One engraved Legacy Brick at the future LCK Community Center
  • Your name listed on the Legacy Donor Wall at future community center & in the annual report

All monthly members must maintain an active account in good standing in order to receive discounted pricing, priority access, and all other membership benefits


Ideal for: Community leaders, long-term supporters, and anyone who wants to leave a lasting mark on our future building

Legacy Circle-Yearly
$1,200

Renews yearly on: May 1

💎 Legacy Circle-Yearly

Our VIP tier — for the visionaries, supporters, and leaders shaping our future.


$1,200/year (Annual memberships follow a fixed cycle of May 1st through April 30th.)


🔥 You are helping build our future home.
Legacy Circle members are not just participants — they are community builders. Your membership directly supports our dream of creating a permanent community center: a place for advocacy, education, safer play, wellness, and long-term transformation.

Legacy Benefits include:

  • FREE entry to all regular monthly events
  • Bring one guest FREE to every regular monthly event
  • $50 off camps & retreats
  • Legacy guests receive 20% off camps & retreats
  • VIP early entry + priority seating
  • Priority access to every limited-capacity event
  • One engraved Legacy Brick at the future LCK Community Center
  • Your name listed on the Legacy Donor Wall & in the annual report.

Exclusive Gala Benefits To the Midwest Leadership & Legacy Gala

  • One complimentary Gala ticket
  • Guaranteed seating at the LCKEvents table
  • Legacy guest receive 50% off Gala tickets
  • Public recognition during the Gala program

Ideal for: Community leaders, long-term supporters, and anyone who wants to leave a lasting mark on our future building

Founders Lifetime Membership
$5,000

No expiration

Founders Lifetime Membership

For those whose devotion, impact, and generosity will live on forever.


🌟 A single, powerful gift that shapes our community for generations.


One-time donation:
$5,000 – $10,000


(To make a $10,000 contribution, please select the $5,000 Founders Circle Membership twice. For donations of $5,001–$9,999 or gifts above $10,000, please contact us directly. We are honored to support your giving preferences.)


Founders Circle members are pillars of our mission. Your contribution accelerates our journey toward a permanent community center and ensures that LCK will continue serving future generations with the same heart, safety, advocacy, and care we offer today.


Our Founders Circle Lifetime Membership is limited to a small number of passionate community builders.


As part of this honor, Founders are invited to attend our end-of-year planning meeting, where they’ll preview next year’s vision, offer insights, and help shape the future of LCKEvents.


Founders receive ALL Legacy Circle benefits for life, plus exclusive honors:

  • Lifetime VIP seating at Galas & major events
  • FREE entry to all events for life
  • Bring TWO guests FREE to every regular monthly event
  • Bring ONE guest FREE to camps and retreats
  • Large engraved plaque or stone at the future LCK Community Center
  • Permanent recognition on the Founders Wall when our building is established
  • Personalized certificate + commemorative gift

Exclusive Gala Benefits to the annual Midwest Leadership & Legacy Gala

  • Founder + one guest receive complimentary seats at the Lck hosted table
  • One additional guest may attend the Gala at 30% off
  • Premier seating section, designated for Founders only

✨ Ideal for: Major supporters, philanthropists, and legacy builders committed to uplifting kink, queer, ENM, and alternative communities across the Rural Midwest — and those who want their impact to echo long into the future.


Add a donation for Lasalle County Konnections

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!