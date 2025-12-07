Lasalle County Konnections's Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
Stay connected. Stay supported. Become part of something bigger.
$10/month
🌱 You Belong Here.
This tier is perfect for anyone taking their first step into the community or supporting from afar. Community Members help keep our events accessible, our advocacy alive, and our mission growing.
Benefits include:
All monthly members must maintain an active account in good standing in order to receive discounted pricing, priority access, and all other membership benefits
✨ Ideal for: New members, curious explorers, and anyone who wants to support LCK while staying connected.
Renews yearly on: May 1
Stay connected. Stay supported. Become part of something bigger.
$100/year (Annual memberships follow a fixed cycle of May 1st through April 30th.)
🌱 You Belong Here.
This tier is perfect for anyone taking their first step into the community or supporting from afar. Community Members help keep our events accessible, our advocacy alive, and our mission growing.
Benefits include:
✨ Ideal for: New members, curious explorers, and anyone who wants to support LCK while staying connected.
Renews monthly
For the ones who show up — who learn, grow, volunteer, and help our community shine.
$20/month
🌼 You’re the heartbeat of LCK.
Supporting Members make our events possible. You help keep education affordable, support safer-space staffing, and strengthen our ability to offer transformative programming.
Benefits include:
All monthly members must maintain an active account in good standing in order to receive discounted pricing, priority access, and all other membership benefits
✨ Ideal for: Regular attendees, educators, volunteers, and anyone who wants deeper involvement and meaningful perks.
Renews yearly on: May 1
For the ones who show up — who learn, grow, volunteer, and help our community shine.
$200/year (Annual memberships follow a fixed cycle of May 1st through April 30th.)
🌼 You’re the heartbeat of LCK.
Supporting Members make our events possible. You help keep education affordable, support safer-space staffing, and strengthen our ability to offer transformative programming.
Benefits include:
✨ Ideal for: Regular attendees, educators, volunteers, and anyone who wants deeper involvement and meaningful perks.
Renews monthly
Our VIP tier — for the visionaries, supporters, and leaders shaping our future.
$125/month
🔥 You are helping build our future home.
Legacy Circle members are not just participants — they are community builders. Your membership directly supports our dream of creating a permanent community center: a place for advocacy, education, safer play, wellness, and long-term transformation.
Legacy Benefits include:
All monthly members must maintain an active account in good standing in order to receive discounted pricing, priority access, and all other membership benefits
✨ Ideal for: Community leaders, long-term supporters, and anyone who wants to leave a lasting mark on our future building
Renews yearly on: May 1
Our VIP tier — for the visionaries, supporters, and leaders shaping our future.
$1,200/year (Annual memberships follow a fixed cycle of May 1st through April 30th.)
🔥 You are helping build our future home.
Legacy Circle members are not just participants — they are community builders. Your membership directly supports our dream of creating a permanent community center: a place for advocacy, education, safer play, wellness, and long-term transformation.
Legacy Benefits include:
Exclusive Gala Benefits To the Midwest Leadership & Legacy Gala
✨ Ideal for: Community leaders, long-term supporters, and anyone who wants to leave a lasting mark on our future building
No expiration
For those whose devotion, impact, and generosity will live on forever.
🌟 A single, powerful gift that shapes our community for generations.
One-time donation:
$5,000 – $10,000
(To make a $10,000 contribution, please select the $5,000 Founders Circle Membership twice. For donations of $5,001–$9,999 or gifts above $10,000, please contact us directly. We are honored to support your giving preferences.)
Founders Circle members are pillars of our mission. Your contribution accelerates our journey toward a permanent community center and ensures that LCK will continue serving future generations with the same heart, safety, advocacy, and care we offer today.
Our Founders Circle Lifetime Membership is limited to a small number of passionate community builders.
As part of this honor, Founders are invited to attend our end-of-year planning meeting, where they’ll preview next year’s vision, offer insights, and help shape the future of LCKEvents.
Founders receive ALL Legacy Circle benefits for life, plus exclusive honors:
✨ Ideal for: Major supporters, philanthropists, and legacy builders committed to uplifting kink, queer, ENM, and alternative communities across the Rural Midwest — and those who want their impact to echo long into the future.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!