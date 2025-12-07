Lasalle County Konnections's Memberships

🌿 Community Member-Monthly

Stay connected. Stay supported. Become part of something bigger.

$10/month





🌱 You Belong Here.

This tier is perfect for anyone taking their first step into the community or supporting from afar. Community Members help keep our events accessible, our advocacy alive, and our mission growing.





Benefits include:

$5 off regular monthly events

$10 off camps & retreats

Early RSVP access

Members-only updates & community news

Volunteer opportunities to grow your involvement

All monthly members must maintain an active account in good standing in order to receive discounted pricing, priority access, and all other membership benefits





✨ Ideal for: New members, curious explorers, and anyone who wants to support LCK while staying connected.