Lifestyle America Social Club Inc.

Hosted by

Lifestyle America Social Club Inc.

About this event

Masquerade: Hidden in Plain Sight

The_LODGE

General Admission Members
$30

Welcome to the LASC PARTY 🎉
Join Lifestyle America Social Club Inc. for an evening built around connection, laughter, and genuine conversation. Your registration helps us create a space where everyone feels included and supported.

General Admission Vetted Guests
$40

Welcome to the LASC PARTY 🎉
Join Lifestyle America Social Club Inc. for an evening built around connection, laughter, and genuine conversation. Your registration helps us create a space where everyone feels included and supported.

Add a donation for Lifestyle America Social Club Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!