LASC Whip Share

An evening dedicated to precision, control, and skill development.
Whip Share is an educational skill-building environment designed for those who want to practice, refine, and deepen their understanding of single-tail dynamics in a structured setting.
This is not a performance night.
This is a technique night.
Whether you are brand new to single-tail work or looking to tighten your accuracy and flow, this container is built for focused growth.
