Lifestyle America Social Club Inc.

Hosted by

Lifestyle America Social Club Inc.

About this event

LASC Whip Share

The_LODGE

General Admission Members
$10

An evening dedicated to precision, control, and skill development.




Whip Share is an educational skill-building environment designed for those who want to practice, refine, and deepen their understanding of single-tail dynamics in a structured setting.




This is not a performance night.




This is a technique night.




Whether you are brand new to single-tail work or looking to tighten your accuracy and flow, this container is built for focused growth.


General Admission Vetted Guests
$15

