Lifestyle America Social Club Inc.

Hosted by

Lifestyle America Social Club Inc.

About this event

LASC™ Family Community Day | Delaware River Float + Community After Gathering

US-6

United States

Tube Tickets (All Ages)
$36

A relaxed float down the Delaware River.

This option is perfect if you’re looking to kick back, enjoy the water, and move at an easy pace with the group.

Includes:

  • Tube rental
  • River access and group launch
  • Full-day community experience

Best for:

  • Individuals
  • Families with kids
  • Anyone who wants a slower, more relaxed float

Important:

  • All attendees must check in and be ready by 10:30 AM
  • Launch is 11:00 AM sharp
  • Late arrivals risk missing the group


Event Flow Reminder:

  • Arrival Window: 10:00 – 10:20 AM
  • Ready by: 10:30 AM
  • Launch: 11:00 AM (no delays)

Following the river, we will continue the day at a member-hosted property for a relaxed community gathering.

This is a family-inclusive environment.
Children will be present. Respectful, appropriate behavior is expected at all times.

There is a time and place for everything.

  • Late arrivals risk missing the group
Rafting Ticket (Adult)
$62

A shared raft experience designed for connection, movement, and group energy on the water.

This option is ideal for those who want a more interactive float with friends or family.

Includes:

  • Raft rental
  • Paddle (if applicable)
  • Group launch coordination
  • Full-day community experience

Requirements:

  • Minimum of 3 adults per raft
  • Groups must be confirmed prior to event day

Important:

  • If your group does not meet the minimum, you may be reassigned
  • All attendees must be ready by 10:30 AM
  • Launch is 11:00 AM sharp A shared raft experience designed for connection, movement, and group energy on the water.

This option is ideal for those who want a more interactive float with friends or family.

Includes:

  • Raft rental
  • Paddle (if applicable)
  • Group launch coordination
  • Full-day community experience

Requirements:

  • Minimum of 3 adults per raft
  • Groups must be confirmed prior to event day

Important:

  • If your group does not meet the minimum, you may be reassigned
  • All attendees must be ready by 10:30 AM
  • Launch is 11:00 AM sharp
  • Late arrivals risk missing the group


Event Flow Reminder:

  • Arrival Window: 10:00 – 10:20 AM
  • Ready by: 10:30 AM
  • Launch: 11:00 AM (no delays)

Following the river, we will continue the day at a member-hosted property for a relaxed community gathering.

This is a family-inclusive environment.
Children will be present. Respectful, appropriate behavior is expected at all times.

There is a time and place for everything.

Raft Ticket (Child)
$36

For children joining a raft group on the river.

This ticket allows kids to be part of the shared raft experience alongside adults.

Includes:

  • Placement in a raft with your group
  • Full-day community experience

Requirements:

  • Must be part of a raft group with minimum 3 adults
  • Must be accompanied and supervised by a responsible adult

Important:

  • Raft group must be established prior to event
  • All attendees must be ready by 10:30 AM
  • Launch is 11:00 AM sharp
  • Late arrivals risk missing the group


Event Flow Reminder:

  • Arrival Window: 10:00 – 10:20 AM
  • Ready by: 10:30 AM
  • Launch: 11:00 AM (no delays)

Following the river, we will continue the day at a member-hosted property for a relaxed community gathering.

This is a family-inclusive environment.
Children will be present. Respectful, appropriate behavior is expected at all times.

There is a time and place for everything.

Add a donation for Lifestyle America Social Club Inc.

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