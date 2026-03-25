LASC™ Family Community Day | Delaware River Float + Community After Gathering

A relaxed float down the Delaware River.

This option is perfect if you’re looking to kick back, enjoy the water, and move at an easy pace with the group.

Includes:

Tube rental

River access and group launch

Full-day community experience

Best for:

Individuals

Families with kids

Anyone who wants a slower, more relaxed float

Important:

All attendees must check in and be ready by 10:30 AM

Launch is 11:00 AM sharp

Late arrivals risk missing the group





Event Flow Reminder:

Arrival Window: 10:00 – 10:20 AM

Ready by: 10:30 AM

Launch: 11:00 AM (no delays)

Following the river, we will continue the day at a member-hosted property for a relaxed community gathering.

This is a family-inclusive environment.

Children will be present. Respectful, appropriate behavior is expected at all times.

There is a time and place for everything.