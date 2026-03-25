LASC™ Family Community Day | Delaware River Float + Community After Gathering

About this event
A relaxed float down the Delaware River.
This option is perfect if you’re looking to kick back, enjoy the water, and move at an easy pace with the group.
Includes:
Best for:
Important:
Event Flow Reminder:
Following the river, we will continue the day at a member-hosted property for a relaxed community gathering.
This is a family-inclusive environment.
Children will be present. Respectful, appropriate behavior is expected at all times.
There is a time and place for everything.
A shared raft experience designed for connection, movement, and group energy on the water.
This option is ideal for those who want a more interactive float with friends or family.
Includes:
Requirements:
Important:
This option is ideal for those who want a more interactive float with friends or family.
Includes:
Requirements:
Important:
Event Flow Reminder:
Following the river, we will continue the day at a member-hosted property for a relaxed community gathering.
This is a family-inclusive environment.
Children will be present. Respectful, appropriate behavior is expected at all times.
There is a time and place for everything.
For children joining a raft group on the river.
This ticket allows kids to be part of the shared raft experience alongside adults.
Includes:
Requirements:
Important:
Event Flow Reminder:
Following the river, we will continue the day at a member-hosted property for a relaxed community gathering.
This is a family-inclusive environment.
Children will be present. Respectful, appropriate behavior is expected at all times.
There is a time and place for everything.
$
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