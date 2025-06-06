LASE FEST RAFFLE

🎟 Enter our raffle for a chance to win a FREE MLS GO season - PIE A COACH and other exciting prizes! Enjoy family games, challenges, and community fun. Thank you for being part of our journey — we couldn't do it without you! On the day, please come to the LASE tent at the entrance gate to receive your tickets, you will need to show your receipt as proof of purchase so please either print or have ready to show on your phone in order to get your raffle tickets. You will have the option to place entries into the prize raffle and the "Pie A Coach" raffle. Raffle winners will be announced after the family soccer game at 1:15pm. *You must be present during the announcement to receive your prize! *' **The optional Zeffy contribution can be removed by selecting other and 0 in the drop down.**

