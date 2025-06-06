LASE INC

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LASE INC

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LASE Lions Competitive Shop

JR LASE LIONS CUBS Uniform Divisions U8-U11 item
JR LASE LIONS CUBS Uniform Divisions U8-U11
$275

HOME Uniform Black - Jersey, shorts and sock. Away Uniform White- Jersey Shorts and socks. Training Uniform- Training top (white), Shorts (black), Backpack

(smaller backpack provided for U8 team)

Full LASE LIONS Uniform Divisions U12+ item
Full LASE LIONS Uniform Divisions U12+ item
Full LASE LIONS Uniform Divisions U12+
$300

HOME Uniform Black - Jersey, shorts and sock. Away Uniform White- Jersey Shorts and socks. Training Uniform- Jersey(white), Shorts (black), Backpack. Name to back of Jersey. Larger Backpack

LASE LIONS CUBS GOALKEEPER BUNDLE U8-U11 item
LASE LIONS CUBS GOALKEEPER BUNDLE U8-U11
$275

LASE LIONS GOALKEEPER UNIFORM Home Uniform-Pink Jersey-White Shorts-White socks. Away Uniform- Blue Jersey, black shorts, black socks. Training Uniform- White Shirt and Black Shorts, Backpack.

LASE LIONS GOALKEEPER BUNDLE item
LASE LIONS GOALKEEPER BUNDLE
$300

LASE LIONS GOALKEEPER UNIFORM Home Uniform-Pink Jersey-White Shorts-White socks. Away Uniform- Blue Jersey, black shorts, black socks. Training Uniform- White Shirt and Black Shorts, LARGE Backpack. Name on Jersey.

3rd Blue Jersey item
3rd Blue Jersey
$65

LASE LIONS 3rd blue Jersey required for Tournaments and Cup games.

LASE Reversible Pinnie item
LASE Reversible Pinnie
$12

Reversible Practice Pinnie (Vest) May take up to 2 weeks to arrive (color may vary)

Training Jersey item
Training Jersey
$25

Training Jersey

Training jersey Black item
Training jersey Black
$25

Training jersey Black

Goalkeeper Jersey Pink item
Goalkeeper Jersey Pink
$65

Goalkeeper Jersey Pink

Goalkeeper Jersey Blue item
Goalkeeper Jersey Blue
$65

Goalkeeper Jersey Blue

LASE Insulated water Bottle item
LASE Insulated water Bottle
$15

LASE Insulated water Bottle 32oz

Home Jersey Black item
Home Jersey Black
$65

Supporters Home Jersey or additional Jersey

Away Jersey White item
Away Jersey White
$65

Supporters Away Jersey or additional Jersey

Shorts Black item
Shorts Black
$25

Shorts for games or training

Shorts white item
Shorts white
$25

White shorts for training or games

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