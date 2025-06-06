LASE Lions Competitive Shop

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HOME Uniform Black - Jersey, shorts and sock. Away Uniform White- Jersey Shorts and socks. Training Uniform- Training top (white), Shorts (black), Backpack
(smaller backpack provided for U8 team)
HOME Uniform Black - Jersey, shorts and sock. Away Uniform White- Jersey Shorts and socks. Training Uniform- Jersey(white), Shorts (black), Backpack. Name to back of Jersey. Larger Backpack
LASE LIONS GOALKEEPER UNIFORM Home Uniform-Pink Jersey-White Shorts-White socks. Away Uniform- Blue Jersey, black shorts, black socks. Training Uniform- White Shirt and Black Shorts, Backpack.
LASE LIONS GOALKEEPER UNIFORM Home Uniform-Pink Jersey-White Shorts-White socks. Away Uniform- Blue Jersey, black shorts, black socks. Training Uniform- White Shirt and Black Shorts, LARGE Backpack. Name on Jersey.
LASE LIONS 3rd blue Jersey required for Tournaments and Cup games.
Reversible Practice Pinnie (Vest) May take up to 2 weeks to arrive (color may vary)
Training Jersey
Training jersey Black
Goalkeeper Jersey Pink
Goalkeeper Jersey Blue
LASE Insulated water Bottle 32oz
Supporters Home Jersey or additional Jersey
Supporters Away Jersey or additional Jersey
Shorts for games or training
White shorts for training or games
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