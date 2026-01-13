LASE INC

LASE INC

LASE LIONS U8 UNIFORM

JR LASE LIONS CUBS Uniform U8 item
JR LASE LIONS CUBS Uniform U8
$355

HOME Uniform Black - Jersey, shorts and socks (3 items)

AWAY Uniform White- Jersey Shorts and socks (3 items)

BLUE 3rd Jersey - for tournaments ( 1 item)

Training Uniform- Training top (white), Training top (black), Shorts (black) (3 items)

Club Pinnie (1 item)

Backpack (1 item)

JR LASE LIONS GOALKEEPER BUNDLE U8 item
JR LASE LIONS GOALKEEPER BUNDLE U8
$295

LASE LIONS GOALKEEPER UNIFORM

Home Uniform-Pink Jersey-White Shorts-White socks (3 items)

Away Uniform- Blue Jersey, black shorts, black socks (3 items)

Training Uniform- Training top (white), Training top (black), Shorts (black) (3 items)

Pinnie (1 item)

Backpack (smaller size for U8) (1 item)

LASE Insulated water Bottle item
LASE Insulated water Bottle
$15

LASE Insulated water Bottle 32oz

