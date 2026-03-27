LASE Lions End of Season Celebration

Ticket Includes

Every paid ticket includes:

Private banquet access

Buffet meal

Unlimited fountain drinks

French fries + seasonal fruit

Flatbread

Burger sliders

Pretzel sticks

Crispy chicken bites

$20 Dave & Buster’s Power Card

Awards ceremony access

Team photos

Player awards

Ticket Policy

All ticket sales are final.

Tickets are non-refundable unless the event is canceled by LASE Soccer Club.

Tickets may be transferred to another guest with prior written notice.

No ticket sales at the door unless approved by the club.

Final RSVP Deadline

Ticket sales close April 20th at 11:59pm

Event Details

📍 Venue: Dave & Buster’s Tampa

📍 Address: 10209 Estuary Lakes Dr, Tampa, FL 33619

📅 Date: Tuesday, April 28, 2026

🕔 Event Timeline

5:45 PM – Guest Arrival & Check-In Please arrive by 5:45 PM so everyone is seated before the ceremony begins.

6:00 PM – 🎉 Ceremony BeginsThe celebration starts promptly at 6:00 PM sharp.

6:30 PM – 🍽️ Food Service Begins Food and refreshments will be served.

8:00 PM – 9:00 PM – 🎮 Open Play & Fun Time Players and families can enjoy Dave & Buster’s open play games and activities.

👕 Dress Code

LASE club apparel is encouraged. Otherwise, please wear blue, white, or black smart casual attire.

We look forward to celebrating an amazing season together! 🦁⚽