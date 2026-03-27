LASE INC

Hosted by

LASE INC

About this event

LASE Lions End of Season Celebration

10209 Estuary Lakes Dr

Tampa, FL 33619, USA

General Admission
$50

Ticket Includes

Every paid ticket includes:

  • Private banquet access
  • Buffet meal
  • Unlimited fountain drinks
  • French fries + seasonal fruit
  • Flatbread
  • Burger sliders
  • Pretzel sticks
  • Crispy chicken bites
  • $20 Dave & Buster’s Power Card
  • Awards ceremony access
  • Team photos
  • Player awards

Ticket Policy

  • All ticket sales are final.
  • Tickets are non-refundable unless the event is canceled by LASE Soccer Club.
  • Tickets may be transferred to another guest with prior written notice.
  • No ticket sales at the door unless approved by the club.

Final RSVP Deadline

  • Ticket sales close April 20th at 11:59pm

Event Details

📍 Venue: Dave & Buster’s Tampa

📍 Address: 10209 Estuary Lakes Dr, Tampa, FL 33619

📅 Date: Tuesday, April 28, 2026

🕔 Event Timeline

5:45 PM – Guest Arrival & Check-In Please arrive by 5:45 PM so everyone is seated before the ceremony begins.

6:00 PM – 🎉 Ceremony BeginsThe celebration starts promptly at 6:00 PM sharp.

6:30 PM – 🍽️ Food Service Begins Food and refreshments will be served.

8:00 PM – 9:00 PM – 🎮 Open Play & Fun Time Players and families can enjoy Dave & Buster’s open play games and activities.

👕 Dress Code

LASE club apparel is encouraged. Otherwise, please wear blue, white, or black smart casual attire.

We look forward to celebrating an amazing season together! 🦁⚽

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