LASE Lions End of Season Celebration

Ticket Includes
Every paid ticket includes:
- Private banquet access
- Buffet meal
- Unlimited fountain drinks
- French fries + seasonal fruit
- Flatbread
- Burger sliders
- Pretzel sticks
- Crispy chicken bites
- $20 Dave & Buster’s Power Card
- Awards ceremony access
- Team photos
- Player awards
Ticket Policy
- All ticket sales are final.
- Tickets are non-refundable unless the event is canceled by LASE Soccer Club.
- Tickets may be transferred to another guest with prior written notice.
- No ticket sales at the door unless approved by the club.
Final RSVP Deadline
- Ticket sales close April 20th at 11:59pm
Event Details
📍 Venue: Dave & Buster’s Tampa
📍 Address: 10209 Estuary Lakes Dr, Tampa, FL 33619
📅 Date: Tuesday, April 28, 2026
🕔 Event Timeline
5:45 PM – Guest Arrival & Check-In Please arrive by 5:45 PM so everyone is seated before the ceremony begins.
6:00 PM – 🎉 Ceremony BeginsThe celebration starts promptly at 6:00 PM sharp.
6:30 PM – 🍽️ Food Service Begins Food and refreshments will be served.
8:00 PM – 9:00 PM – 🎮 Open Play & Fun Time Players and families can enjoy Dave & Buster’s open play games and activities.
👕 Dress Code
LASE club apparel is encouraged. Otherwise, please wear blue, white, or black smart casual attire.
We look forward to celebrating an amazing season together! 🦁⚽
Ticket Includes
Every paid ticket includes:
- Private banquet access
- Buffet meal
- Unlimited fountain drinks
- French fries + seasonal fruit
- Flatbread
- Burger sliders
- Pretzel sticks
- Crispy chicken bites
- $20 Dave & Buster’s Power Card
- Awards ceremony access
- Team photos
- Player awards
Ticket Policy
- All ticket sales are final.
- Tickets are non-refundable unless the event is canceled by LASE Soccer Club.
- Tickets may be transferred to another guest with prior written notice.
- No ticket sales at the door unless approved by the club.
Final RSVP Deadline
- Ticket sales close April 20th at 11:59pm
Event Details
📍 Venue: Dave & Buster’s Tampa
📍 Address: 10209 Estuary Lakes Dr, Tampa, FL 33619
📅 Date: Tuesday, April 28, 2026
🕔 Event Timeline
5:45 PM – Guest Arrival & Check-In Please arrive by 5:45 PM so everyone is seated before the ceremony begins.
6:00 PM – 🎉 Ceremony BeginsThe celebration starts promptly at 6:00 PM sharp.
6:30 PM – 🍽️ Food Service Begins Food and refreshments will be served.
8:00 PM – 9:00 PM – 🎮 Open Play & Fun Time Players and families can enjoy Dave & Buster’s open play games and activities.
👕 Dress Code
LASE club apparel is encouraged. Otherwise, please wear blue, white, or black smart casual attire.
We look forward to celebrating an amazing season together! 🦁⚽