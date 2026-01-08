LASE LIONS LONDON TRIP 2026

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About this event
LONDON
Remaining player trip payment
(to be paid after $400 deposit for hotel.)
Totaling $1,900
Remaining player trip payment
(to be paid after $800 full hotel payment.)
Totaling $1,900
2nd payment for London Hotel Only March 11th to March 19th
Included:
One family of up to 4 (max) Hotel stay sharing a family room.
Full payment for London Hotel Only March 11th to March 19th
Included:
One family of up to 4 (max) Hotel stay sharing a family room.
Full payment for London Trip March 11th to March 19th
Included:
Transport - to and from airport as well as transport for duration of the trip
Hotel stay - (twin room sharing with 1 other player)
Food - 3 meals per day Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner
(not including additional snacks)
All fees for games and training
NOT INCLUDED:
FLIGHTS
Players will be responsible for any personal shopping expenses, snacks and excursions outside of what has already been scheduled by LASE.
$
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