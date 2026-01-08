LASE INC

Hosted by

LASE INC

About this event

LASE LIONS LONDON TRIP 2026

ENGLAND

LONDON

Remaining player trip payment ( Post $400 Deposit) item
Remaining player trip payment ( Post $400 Deposit)
$1,500

Remaining player trip payment

(to be paid after $400 deposit for hotel.)

Totaling $1,900



Remaining player trip payment (Post $800 deposit) item
Remaining player trip payment (Post $800 deposit)
$1,100

Remaining player trip payment

(to be paid after $800 full hotel payment.)

Totaling $1,900



Family Hotel 2nd payment item
Family Hotel 2nd payment
$900

2nd payment for London Hotel Only March 11th to March 19th
Included:
One family of up to 4 (max) Hotel stay sharing a family room.

Family Hotel Payment In Full item
Family Hotel Payment In Full
$1,800

Full payment for London Hotel Only March 11th to March 19th
Included:
One family of up to 4 (max) Hotel stay sharing a family room.

1 Player FULL PAYMENT item
1 Player FULL PAYMENT
$1,900

Full payment for London Trip March 11th to March 19th
Included:


Transport - to and from airport as well as transport for duration of the trip

Hotel stay - (twin room sharing with 1 other player)

Food - 3 meals per day Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner

(not including additional snacks)

All fees for games and training


NOT INCLUDED:

FLIGHTS

Players will be responsible for any personal shopping expenses, snacks and excursions outside of what has already been scheduled by LASE.

Payment
$500
Payment
$1,000
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