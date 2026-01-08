LASE LIONS LONDON TRIP 2026

Full payment for London Trip March 11th to March 19th

Included:



Transport - to and from airport as well as transport for duration of the trip

Hotel stay - (twin room sharing with 1 other player)

Food - 3 meals per day Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner

(not including additional snacks)

All fees for games and training





NOT INCLUDED:

FLIGHTS

Players will be responsible for any personal shopping expenses, snacks and excursions outside of what has already been scheduled by LASE.