LASE INC

Offered by

LASE INC

About this shop

LASE LIONS TEAM UNIFORM

LASE LIONS TEAM UNIFORM item
LASE LIONS TEAM UNIFORM
$380

HOME Uniform Black - Jersey, shorts and socks (3 items)

AWAY Uniform White- Jersey Shorts and socks (3 items)

BLUE 3rd Jersey - for tournaments ( 1 item)

Training Uniform- Training top (white), Training top (black), Shorts (black) (3 items)

Club Pinnie (1 item)

Backpack (1 item)

LASE LIONS GOALKEEPER UNIFORM item
LASE LIONS GOALKEEPER UNIFORM
$320

LASE LIONS GOALKEEPER UNIFORM

Home Uniform-Pink Jersey-White Shorts-White socks (3 items)

Away Uniform- Blue Jersey, black shorts, black socks (3 items)

Training Uniform- Training top (white), Training top (black), Shorts (black) (3 items)

Pinnie (1 item)

Backpack (1 item)

LASE LOGO Insulated water Bottle 32oz item
LASE LOGO Insulated water Bottle 32oz
$15

LASE Blue & White logo Insulated water Bottle 32oz

LASE SILVER LOGO Insulated water Bottle 32oz item
LASE SILVER LOGO Insulated water Bottle 32oz
$15

LASE Silver logo Insulated water Bottle 32oz

LASE LIONS Insulated water Bottle 32oz item
LASE LIONS Insulated water Bottle 32oz
$15

LASE LIONS Insulated water Bottle 32oz

LASE SMALL SILVER LOGO Insulated water Bottle 24oz item
LASE SMALL SILVER LOGO Insulated water Bottle 24oz
$12

LASE small silver logo Insulated water Bottle 24oz

Add a donation for LASE INC

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!