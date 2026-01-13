LASE LIONS UPSL TEAM UNIFORM

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HOME Uniform Black - Jersey, shorts and socks (3 items)
AWAY Uniform White- Jersey Shorts and socks (3 items)
BLUE 3rd Jersey - for tournaments ( 1 item)
Training Uniform- Training top (white), Training top (black), Shorts (black) (3 items)
Club Pinnie (1 item)
Backpack (1 item)
LASE LIONS GOALKEEPER UNIFORM
Home Uniform-Pink Jersey-White Shorts-White socks (3 items)
Away Uniform- Blue Jersey, black shorts, black socks (3 items)
Training Uniform- Training top (white), Training top (black), Shorts (black) (3 items)
Pinnie (1 item)
Backpack (1 item)
LASE Insulated water Bottle 32oz
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