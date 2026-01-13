LASE INC

Offered by

LASE INC

About this shop

LASE LIONS UPSL TEAM UNIFORM

LASE LIONS TEAM UNIFORM item
LASE LIONS TEAM UNIFORM
$380

HOME Uniform Black - Jersey, shorts and socks (3 items)

AWAY Uniform White- Jersey Shorts and socks (3 items)

BLUE 3rd Jersey - for tournaments ( 1 item)

Training Uniform- Training top (white), Training top (black), Shorts (black) (3 items)

Club Pinnie (1 item)

Backpack (1 item)

LASE LIONS GOALKEEPER UNIFORM item
LASE LIONS GOALKEEPER UNIFORM
$320

LASE LIONS GOALKEEPER UNIFORM

Home Uniform-Pink Jersey-White Shorts-White socks (3 items)

Away Uniform- Blue Jersey, black shorts, black socks (3 items)

Training Uniform- Training top (white), Training top (black), Shorts (black) (3 items)

Pinnie (1 item)

Backpack (1 item)

LASE Insulated water Bottle item
LASE Insulated water Bottle
$15

LASE Insulated water Bottle 32oz

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