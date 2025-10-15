Laser Engraved Merch

20oz Powder-Coated Skinny Tumbler item
20oz Powder-Coated Skinny Tumbler item
20oz Powder-Coated Skinny Tumbler item
20oz Powder-Coated Skinny Tumbler
$18

A sleek, laser-ready favorite for every creator.

Our 20oz Powder-Coated Skinny Tumbler is a modern classic — now available in a fresh lineup of timeless colors. Its straight-sided, no-taper design provides the perfect canvas for laser engraving or custom branding, making it a must-have for makers, small businesses, and gift shops alike.

Built for performance and style, each tumbler features double-wall vacuum insulation that keeps drinks hot or cold for hours. Every set comes complete with a clear sliding lid, a matching plastic straw, a bonus clear straw, and a straw cleaner — so it’s ready for anything from morning coffee to all-day hydration.

✨ Key Features

  • Straight-sided body (no taper) — ideal for laser engraving
  • Double-wall vacuum insulated to maintain temperature
  • Durable powder-coated exterior finish
  • Clear sliding lid with a secure fit
  • Includes: matching straw, extra clear straw, and straw cleaner
20oz Powder-Coated Stainless Steel Tumbler item
20oz Powder-Coated Stainless Steel Tumbler item
20oz Powder-Coated Stainless Steel Tumbler item
20oz Powder-Coated Stainless Steel Tumbler
$25

20 oz Stainless Steel Tumbler with Lid and Straw

Double Wall Vacuum Insulated | Powder-Coated Finish | Perfect for Laser Engraving

Sip in style with our 20oz Stainless Steel Powder-Coated Tumbler, designed for both hot and cold drinks. Crafted with premium double-wall vacuum insulation, this tumbler keeps beverages hot for up to 6 hours and cold for up to 12 hours.

The straight, no-taper body makes it ideal for laser engraving, ensuring smooth, professional results every time. Whether you’re customizing for your small business, creating event merchandise, or personalizing gifts, this tumbler is your perfect blank canvas.

🔑 Key Features

  • 20 oz capacity – great for coffee, tea, or iced drinks
  • Double-wall vacuum insulation keeps drinks hot or cold for hours
  • Durable powder-coated finish resists chips and scratches
  • Straight-sided, no-taper design for flawless laser engraving
  • Includes: clear sliding lid, matching straw, extra clear straw & straw cleaner
  • Material: Premium 304 stainless steel (BPA-free, rust-resistant)
  • Reusable & eco-friendly
30oz Stainless Steel Tumbler with Lid – Powder Coated item
30oz Stainless Steel Tumbler with Lid – Powder Coated item
30oz Stainless Steel Tumbler with Lid – Powder Coated item
30oz Stainless Steel Tumbler with Lid – Powder Coated
$25

Keep your drinks hot or cold for hours with this 30oz double-wall vacuum insulated tumbler. Made from premium 304 stainless steel, it features a durable powder-coated finish that resists scratches and fading.

Perfect for coffee, tea, or iced drinks on the go — whether at work, the gym, or outdoors. Includes a clear sliding lid for spill resistance and fits most cup holders.

Features:

  • 30oz capacity – ideal for travel or daily use
  • Double-wall vacuum insulation for maximum temperature retention
  • Durable powder-coated finish
  • Clear sliding lid for convenience
  • Fits standard cup holders
  • BPA-free and reusable
20oz Insulated Coffee Tumblers with Lids and Straws item
20oz Insulated Coffee Tumblers with Lids and Straws item
20oz Insulated Coffee Tumblers with Lids and Straws item
20oz Insulated Coffee Tumblers with Lids and Straws
$22

Double Wall Vacuum Insulated | Leakproof | Powder-Coated Stainless Steel Travel Mugs (Black)

Enjoy your favorite drinks hot or cold with these 20oz stainless steel tumblers. Built with double-wall vacuum insulation, they maintain temperature for hours while preventing condensation.

Each tumbler features a durable powder-coated finish, a clear leakproof lid, and a reusable straw — perfect for home, office, travel, or outdoor adventures.

Includes:

  • 4 × 20oz tumblers (black)
  • 4 × clear lids
  • 4 × reusable straws
  • 1 × straw cleaner

Features:

  • Double-wall vacuum insulated
  • Leakproof, durable, and rust-resistant
  • Powder-coated exterior for a sleek look and solid grip
  • Ideal for hot and cold beverages
Glitter Tumblers with Lids and Straws item
Glitter Tumblers with Lids and Straws item
Glitter Tumblers with Lids and Straws
$28

Add sparkle to your sips! These 20oz stainless steel tumblers feature double-wall vacuum insulation to keep drinks hot or cold for hours. The durable glitter powder-coated finish offers a stylish touch while resisting chips and fading.

Perfect for home, travel, or gifts, each cup includes a clear lid and reusable straw for mess-free convenience.

Includes:

  • 4 × 20oz glitter tumblers
  • 4 × clear lids
  • 4 × reusable straws

Features:

  • Double-wall vacuum insulated for temperature control
  • Durable glitter powder-coated exterior
  • Made from BPA-free 304 stainless steel
  • Great for coffee, tea, or cold drinks
  • Ideal for personalization and gifting

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!