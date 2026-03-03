Last remaining items Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
2 hour MVP party for 1.60 min. of action time, 20 Arcade tickets, Grip socks for eah guest, Party host, 2 large pizzas, unlimited fountain drinks, and table wear, plates etc..
Starting bid
My Gym is for children from infancy to 10 years old.
Starting bid
Join Kate Walker and Michelle Pascucci for a garden party at Michelle's House. Saturday 5/30/2026
The ticket is $50 - Bid 50 to any open item that does not have a bid yet. If this item has a bid already it has been taken.
Starting bid
Join Kate Walker and Michelle Pascucci for a garden party at Michelle's House. Saturday 5/30/2026
The ticket is $50 - Bid 50 to any open item that does not have a bid yet. If this item has a bid already it has been taken.
Starting bid
Join Kate Walker and Michelle Pascucci for a garden party at Michelle's House. Saturday 5/30/2026
The ticket is $50 - Bid 50 to any open item that does not have a bid yet. If this item has a bid already it has been taken.
Starting bid
Join Kate Walker and Michelle Pascucci for a garden party at Michelle's House. Saturday 5/30/2026
The ticket is $50 - Bid 50 to any open item that does not have a bid yet. If this item has a bid already it has been taken.
Starting bid
Join Kate Walker and Michelle Pascucci for a garden party at Michelle's House. Saturday 5/30/2026
The ticket is $50 - Bid 50 to any open item that does not have a bid yet. If this item has a bid already it has been taken.
Starting bid
Join Kate Walker and Michelle Pascucci for a garden party at Michelle's House. Saturday 5/30/2026
The ticket is $50 - Bid 50 to any open item that does not have a bid yet. If this item has a bid already it has been taken.
Starting bid
Join Kate Walker and Michelle Pascucci for a garden party at Michelle's House. Saturday 5/30/2026
The ticket is $50 - Bid 50 to any open item that does not have a bid yet. If this item has a bid already it has been taken.
Starting bid
Join Kate Walker and Michelle Pascucci for a garden party at Michelle's House. Saturday 5/30/2026
The ticket is $50 - Bid 50 to any open item that does not have a bid yet. If this item has a bid already it has been taken.
Starting bid
Bring your family to Hyde park at 6:00 pm on Friday 7/10/2026. You will find a picnic dinner and blanket wating for your family. Special price-$75.00 per family.
Add a $75 bid to one of the 2 open spots. if it has a bid, it is taken.
Starting bid
Bring your family to Hyde park at 6:00 pm on Friday 7/10/2026. You will find a picnic dinner and blanket wating for your family. Special price-$75.00 per family.
Add a $75 bid to one of the 2 open spots. if it has a bid, it is taken.
Starting bid
Come out for a fun night with the Mom's at Allie Keller's House. Sponsored by the Keller, Silvia, Gentile and Seigel mom's.
Tickets are $40. Add your bid to an item without a bid. If this item has a bid it is full, check anothr Mom's night out item.
Starting bid
Come out for a fun night with the Mom's at Allie Keller's House. Sponsored by the Keller, Silvia, Gentile and Seigel mom's.
Tickets are $40. Add your bid to an item without a bid. If this item has a bid it is full, check anothr Mom's night out item.
Starting bid
Come out for a fun night with the Mom's at Allie Keller's House. Sponsored by the Keller, Silvia, Gentile and Seigel mom's.
Tickets are $40. Add your bid to an item without a bid. If this item has a bid it is full, check anothr Mom's night out item.
Starting bid
Come out for a fun night with the Mom's at Allie Keller's House. Sponsored by the Keller, Silvia, Gentile and Seigel mom's.
Tickets are $40. Add your bid to an item without a bid. If this item has a bid it is full, check anothr Mom's night out item.
Starting bid
Come out for a fun night with the Mom's at Allie Keller's House. Sponsored by the Keller, Silvia, Gentile and Seigel mom's.
Tickets are $40. Add your bid to an item without a bid. If this item has a bid it is full, check anothr Mom's night out item.
Starting bid
Come out for a fun night with the Mom's at Allie Keller's House. Sponsored by the Keller, Silvia, Gentile and Seigel mom's.
Tickets are $40. Add your bid to an item without a bid. If this item has a bid it is full, check anothr Mom's night out item.
Starting bid
Come out for a fun night with the Mom's at Allie Keller's House. Sponsored by the Keller, Silvia, Gentile and Seigel mom's.
Tickets are $40. Add your bid to an item without a bid. If this item has a bid it is full, check anothr Mom's night out item.
Starting bid
Come out for a fun night with the Mom's at Allie Keller's House. Sponsored by the Keller, Silvia, Gentile and Seigel mom's.
Tickets are $40. Add your bid to an item without a bid. If this item has a bid it is full, check anothr Mom's night out item.
Starting bid
Come out for a fun night with the Mom's at Allie Keller's House. Sponsored by the Keller, Silvia, Gentile and Seigel mom's.
Tickets are $40. Add your bid to an item without a bid. If this item has a bid it is full, check anothr Mom's night out item.
Starting bid
Come out for a fun night with the Mom's at Allie Keller's House. Sponsored by the Keller, Silvia, Gentile and Seigel mom's.
Tickets are $40. Add your bid to an item without a bid. If this item has a bid it is full, check anothr Mom's night out item.
Starting bid
Come out for a fun night with the Mom's at Allie Keller's House. Sponsored by the Keller, Silvia, Gentile and Seigel mom's.
Tickets are $40. Add your bid to an item without a bid. If this item has a bid it is full, check anothr Mom's night out item.
Starting bid
Come out for a fun night with the Mom's at Allie Keller's House. Sponsored by the Keller, Silvia, Gentile and Seigel mom's.
Tickets are $40. Add your bid to an item without a bid. If this item has a bid it is full, check anothr Mom's night out item.
Starting bid
Come out for a fun night with the Mom's at Allie Keller's House. Sponsored by the Keller, Silvia, Gentile and Seigel mom's.
Tickets are $40. Add your bid to an item without a bid. If this item has a bid it is full, check anothr Mom's night out item.
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