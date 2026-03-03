Riverside Childrens Center Inc
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Riverside Childrens Center Inc

Hosted by

Riverside Childrens Center Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Last remaining items Silent Auction

Pick-up location

14 Collins Rd, Waban, MA 02468, USA

Launch Birthday Party item
Launch Birthday Party
$200

Starting bid

2 hour MVP party for 1.60 min. of action time, 20 Arcade tickets, Grip socks for eah guest, Party host, 2 large pizzas, unlimited fountain drinks, and table wear, plates etc..

Birthday Party at My Gym- Newton item
Birthday Party at My Gym- Newton
$250

Starting bid

My Gym is for children from infancy to 10 years old.

  • 1.5 hour private party for up to 8 children
  • Exclusive use of the My Gym facility
  • A party host who facilitates fun, age-appropriate activities for a stress-free party
  • A unique party designed based on your child's interests
  • A playlist full of fun music that will keep your children entertained (and won't be the same songs you hear on repeat each day)
  • All setup and cleanup handled by your host so can relax and enjoy, too!
  • Fun for the whole family!
Garden Party with Mom's item
Garden Party with Mom's
$50

Starting bid

Join Kate Walker and Michelle Pascucci for a garden party at Michelle's House. Saturday 5/30/2026

The ticket is $50 - Bid 50 to any open item that does not have a bid yet. If this item has a bid already it has been taken.

Garden Party for Mom's item
Garden Party for Mom's
$50

Starting bid

Join Kate Walker and Michelle Pascucci for a garden party at Michelle's House. Saturday 5/30/2026

The ticket is $50 - Bid 50 to any open item that does not have a bid yet. If this item has a bid already it has been taken.

Garden Party with Mom's item
Garden Party with Mom's
$50

Starting bid

Join Kate Walker and Michelle Pascucci for a garden party at Michelle's House. Saturday 5/30/2026

The ticket is $50 - Bid 50 to any open item that does not have a bid yet. If this item has a bid already it has been taken.

Garden Party with Mom's item
Garden Party with Mom's
$50

Starting bid

Join Kate Walker and Michelle Pascucci for a garden party at Michelle's House. Saturday 5/30/2026

The ticket is $50 - Bid 50 to any open item that does not have a bid yet. If this item has a bid already it has been taken.

Garden Party with Mom's item
Garden Party with Mom's
$50

Starting bid

Join Kate Walker and Michelle Pascucci for a garden party at Michelle's House. Saturday 5/30/2026

The ticket is $50 - Bid 50 to any open item that does not have a bid yet. If this item has a bid already it has been taken.

Garden Party with Mom's item
Garden Party with Mom's
$50

Starting bid

Join Kate Walker and Michelle Pascucci for a garden party at Michelle's House. Saturday 5/30/2026

The ticket is $50 - Bid 50 to any open item that does not have a bid yet. If this item has a bid already it has been taken.

Garden Party with Mom's item
Garden Party with Mom's
$50

Starting bid

Join Kate Walker and Michelle Pascucci for a garden party at Michelle's House. Saturday 5/30/2026

The ticket is $50 - Bid 50 to any open item that does not have a bid yet. If this item has a bid already it has been taken.

Garden Partyn with Mom's item
Garden Partyn with Mom's
$50

Starting bid

Join Kate Walker and Michelle Pascucci for a garden party at Michelle's House. Saturday 5/30/2026

The ticket is $50 - Bid 50 to any open item that does not have a bid yet. If this item has a bid already it has been taken.

Family VIP event for a Hyde Park Concert item
Family VIP event for a Hyde Park Concert
$75

Starting bid

Bring your family to Hyde park at 6:00 pm on Friday 7/10/2026. You will find a picnic dinner and blanket wating for your family. Special price-$75.00 per family.

Add a $75 bid to one of the 2 open spots. if it has a bid, it is taken.

Family VIP event for a Hyde Park Concert item
Family VIP event for a Hyde Park Concert
$75

Starting bid

Bring your family to Hyde park at 6:00 pm on Friday 7/10/2026. You will find a picnic dinner and blanket wating for your family. Special price-$75.00 per family.

Add a $75 bid to one of the 2 open spots. if it has a bid, it is taken.

Mom's Night Out item
Mom's Night Out
$40

Starting bid

Come out for a fun night with the Mom's at Allie Keller's House. Sponsored by the Keller, Silvia, Gentile and Seigel mom's.

Tickets are $40. Add your bid to an item without a bid. If this item has a bid it is full, check anothr Mom's night out item.

Mom's night out item
Mom's night out
$40

Starting bid

Come out for a fun night with the Mom's at Allie Keller's House. Sponsored by the Keller, Silvia, Gentile and Seigel mom's.

Tickets are $40. Add your bid to an item without a bid. If this item has a bid it is full, check anothr Mom's night out item.

Mom's night out item
Mom's night out
$40

Starting bid

Come out for a fun night with the Mom's at Allie Keller's House. Sponsored by the Keller, Silvia, Gentile and Seigel mom's.

Tickets are $40. Add your bid to an item without a bid. If this item has a bid it is full, check anothr Mom's night out item.

Mom's night out item
Mom's night out
$40

Starting bid

Come out for a fun night with the Mom's at Allie Keller's House. Sponsored by the Keller, Silvia, Gentile and Seigel mom's.

Tickets are $40. Add your bid to an item without a bid. If this item has a bid it is full, check anothr Mom's night out item.

Mom's night out item
Mom's night out
$40

Starting bid

Come out for a fun night with the Mom's at Allie Keller's House. Sponsored by the Keller, Silvia, Gentile and Seigel mom's.

Tickets are $40. Add your bid to an item without a bid. If this item has a bid it is full, check anothr Mom's night out item.

Mom's night out item
Mom's night out
$40

Starting bid

Come out for a fun night with the Mom's at Allie Keller's House. Sponsored by the Keller, Silvia, Gentile and Seigel mom's.

Tickets are $40. Add your bid to an item without a bid. If this item has a bid it is full, check anothr Mom's night out item.

Mom's night out item
Mom's night out
$40

Starting bid

Come out for a fun night with the Mom's at Allie Keller's House. Sponsored by the Keller, Silvia, Gentile and Seigel mom's.

Tickets are $40. Add your bid to an item without a bid. If this item has a bid it is full, check anothr Mom's night out item.

Mom's night out item
Mom's night out
$40

Starting bid

Come out for a fun night with the Mom's at Allie Keller's House. Sponsored by the Keller, Silvia, Gentile and Seigel mom's.

Tickets are $40. Add your bid to an item without a bid. If this item has a bid it is full, check anothr Mom's night out item.

Mom's night out item
Mom's night out
$40

Starting bid

Come out for a fun night with the Mom's at Allie Keller's House. Sponsored by the Keller, Silvia, Gentile and Seigel mom's.

Tickets are $40. Add your bid to an item without a bid. If this item has a bid it is full, check anothr Mom's night out item.

Mom's night out item
Mom's night out
$40

Starting bid

Come out for a fun night with the Mom's at Allie Keller's House. Sponsored by the Keller, Silvia, Gentile and Seigel mom's.

Tickets are $40. Add your bid to an item without a bid. If this item has a bid it is full, check anothr Mom's night out item.

Mom's night out item
Mom's night out
$40

Starting bid

Come out for a fun night with the Mom's at Allie Keller's House. Sponsored by the Keller, Silvia, Gentile and Seigel mom's.

Tickets are $40. Add your bid to an item without a bid. If this item has a bid it is full, check anothr Mom's night out item.

Mom's night out item
Mom's night out
$40

Starting bid

Come out for a fun night with the Mom's at Allie Keller's House. Sponsored by the Keller, Silvia, Gentile and Seigel mom's.

Tickets are $40. Add your bid to an item without a bid. If this item has a bid it is full, check anothr Mom's night out item.

Mom's night out item
Mom's night out
$40

Starting bid

Come out for a fun night with the Mom's at Allie Keller's House. Sponsored by the Keller, Silvia, Gentile and Seigel mom's.

Tickets are $40. Add your bid to an item without a bid. If this item has a bid it is full, check anothr Mom's night out item.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!