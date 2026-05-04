Last Responder Membership

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About the memberships
Renews yearly on: August 1
For those who want to help build Last Responder from the ground up.
Founding Members are recognized as part of the beginning - supporting the early growth of a national movement focused on Medicolegal Death Professionals.
This level carries the same benefits as Professional Membership, along with Founding Member recognition and opportunities for early engagement in shaping initiatives, feedback, and direction.
This is more than membership - it is an investment in what this profession can become.
Membership in Last Responder supports programs under Responders Inc., a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit focused on strengthening support systems for responder and public service professions.
ALL MEMBERS WILL RECEIVE A WELCOME PACKAGE VIA MAIL
Renews yearly on: July 31
For individuals, agencies, and organizations who want to play a leading role in building Last Responder from the ground up.
Founding Supporters represent a deep commitment to advancing recognition, advocacy, wellness, and long-term support for Medicolegal Death Professionals nationwide.
This level helps establish the foundation of programs, initiatives, and infrastructure that will serve this profession for years to come.
Founding Supporters may be recognized (with permission) as early leaders in this work and may be offered opportunities for early engagement in initiatives, feedback, and future collaboration.
This is more than support - it is a commitment to building something meaningful for this profession.
Membership in Last Responder supports programs under Responders Inc., a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit focused on strengthening support systems for responder and public service professions.
ALL MEMBERS WILL RECEIVE A WELCOME PACKAGE VIA MAIL
A limited number of Founding Ally memberships may be available during the initial launch period.
Renews yearly on: August 1
For Medicolegal Death Professionals legally required to investigate death (current and retired).
Professional Membership is a commitment to strengthening this profession from within - supporting efforts focused on advocacy, wellness, recognition, and connection.
Members will receive ongoing updates, opportunities to participate in initiatives, and access to future resources designed specifically for those doing this work.
This membership helps build a stronger, more supported, and more unified professional community.
Membership in Last Responder supports programs under Responders Inc., a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit focused on strengthening support systems for responder and public service professions.
ALL MEMBERS WILL RECEIVE A WELCOME PACKAGE VIA MAIL
Renews yearly on: August 1
For supporters outside the profession who believe in the mission.
Ally Members include family members, partner agencies, first responders, healthcare professionals, and community supporters who recognize the importance of this work.
This membership supports advocacy, wellness efforts, and public awareness while helping build bridges between professions.
Membership in Last Responder supports programs under Responders Inc., a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit focused on strengthening support systems for responder and public service professions.
ALL MEMBERS WILL RECEIVE A WELCOME PACKAGE VIA MAIL
Renews yearly on: August 1
For small offices and agencies supporting Medicolegal Death Professionals.
This level provides an accessible way for smaller teams to be part of a growing national effort focused on advocacy, wellness, recognition, and professional connection.
Your support helps build resources and visibility for the profession while demonstrating your office’s commitment to those who serve in this role.
Membership in Last Responder supports programs under Responders Inc., a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit focused on strengthening support systems for responder and public service professions.
ALL MEMBERS WILL RECEIVE A WELCOME PACKAGE VIA MAIL
Renews yearly on: July 31
For mid-sized offices and agencies committed to strengthening the profession.
This level reflects a broader organizational investment in advancing support, recognition, and awareness for Medicolegal Death Professionals.
Your membership helps expand the reach of programs and initiatives while reinforcing your agency’s role in supporting the people behind this work.
Membership in Last Responder supports programs under Responders Inc., a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit focused on strengthening support systems for responder and public service professions.
ALL MEMBERS WILL RECEIVE A WELCOME PACKAGE VIA MAIL
Renews yearly on: August 1
For larger offices and agencies leading the way in supporting the profession.
This level represents a strong organizational commitment to building a more connected, recognized, and supported field of Medicolegal Death Professionals.
Your support plays a meaningful role in advancing national awareness, advocacy efforts, and the development of long-term resources for those who serve.
Membership in Last Responder supports programs under Responders Inc., a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit focused on strengthening support systems for responder and public service professions.
ALL MEMBERS WILL RECEIVE A WELCOME PACKAGE VIA MAIL
Renews yearly on: August 1
For agencies, offices, organizations, and industry partners who want to support the mission at an organizational level.
This membership demonstrates a commitment to advancing recognition, wellness, and support for Medicolegal Death Professionals.
Organizational Allies will receive recognition and opportunities to engage in future partnerships, initiatives, and collaborative efforts. This membership covers the Office/Agency or Organization as a whole and is not assigned to an individual person.
Membership in Last Responder supports programs under Responders Inc., a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit focused on strengthening support systems for responder and public service professions.
ALL MEMBERS WILL RECEIVE A WELCOME PACKAGE VIA MAIL
Renews yearly on: August 1
For those who believe Medicolegal Death Professionals deserve to be seen, supported, and protected.
This membership is free (sort of!) because access to connection and community should never be a barrier.
If you’re able, you can choose to give at any level.
Every contribution helps build something this profession has never had - support, recognition, and a stronger voice. Your support contributes to the growth of programs, advocacy efforts, and resources.
This level is open to anyone - professionals, families, partners, and community members.
Membership in Last Responder supports programs under Responders Inc., a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit focused on strengthening support systems for responder and public service professions.
ALL MEMBERS WILL RECEIVE A WELCOME PACKAGE VIA MAIL
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