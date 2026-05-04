Last Responder Membership

For those who want to help build Last Responder from the ground up.





Founding Members are recognized as part of the beginning - supporting the early growth of a national movement focused on Medicolegal Death Professionals.





This level carries the same benefits as Professional Membership, along with Founding Member recognition and opportunities for early engagement in shaping initiatives, feedback, and direction.





This is more than membership - it is an investment in what this profession can become.





Membership in Last Responder supports programs under Responders Inc., a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit focused on strengthening support systems for responder and public service professions.



