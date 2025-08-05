Late Fall Registration 2025

$
Ms. Susanne- Ages 7+ $125/semester. Must be able to read. Students will learn basic rhythm and melody reading skills. They will learn bell ringing techniques, group coordination and a variety of music.
Mrs. Anna- $50/semester Pre-Ballet class for 3yo-5yo. Must purchase practice attire on your own.
Mrs. Alina- We will be learning about rabbits while learning about narrative and expository essays. We will be learning basic conventions and grammar, plus the "writing process."
Mrs. Danielle- K5-3rd grade. 2GROUPS BIWEEKLY CLASSES This class is designed to help students grow in Godly character as we explore what it means to live like Christ in real life situations. Through Bible study interactive lessons, and group discussion- students will be challenged to live out what they are learning in class at home and their communities.
Student Teacher: Hannah Kruszewski 8-10 yo. Join our "Sticky Scripture" class for kids. Explore and memorize scripture through fun games, songs, and interactive activities!
Mrs. Katie Cupp- Ages 10+ or 4th grade and up. An introductory to literary devices, story structure, and vocabulary building through word games, oral story telling, and listening to classical literature and short stories. Builds listening and expressive communication skills, precursors to effective creative writing. No prerequisite writing or spelling skills needed. May include mature themes and ides.
Ms. Susanne- $125/Semester Ages 7+ (must be able to read) The focus of this unique class is to involve students in the rhythmic fun of music reading. Using a variety of sound sources. Students will learn to read rhythms while keeping a steady beat, and playing to a wide variety of music, from techno to classical music.
Mrs. Danielle- 4th grade+ 2GROUPS BIWEEKLY CLASSES In this fun and faith filled class, children will learn how to shine for Jesus by developing Godly character traits like kindness, honesty, patience, and courage. Rooted in scripture and designed with young learners in mind, this class will help children build a strong foundation for life long character and faith.
Mrs. Anna- $50/semester Foundational jazz for ages 6-12 Must purchase practice attire.
Coordinator: Mrs. Sophie- A playful hands-on class where toddlers and Preschoolers explore, build, and create.
Mrs. Alina & Mrs. Desirae- Ages 7+ 3rd grade+ Students must have the ability to stay focused on a task for 1 hour. This will be long term projects not just crafts. We will be learning the elements of art, starting with value, shades, and tones.
Mrs. Anna- $50/semester Foundational ballet for 6-12yo.
Mrs. Alina- Hands on activities to go along with current chapters. Make the book come to life! Must purchase your own book.
Mrs. Alina & Mrs. Allison- Each week we will learn about a different part of the body system. We will also learn about infections and nutrition. Miss Abby and Miss Sohpie will be assisting the younger students.
Mrs. Katie Cupp- Ages10+ Middle school level. Money is a fabulous tool. In this course students will learn life skills involving money. Savings, interest, balancing a checkbook, making financial goals and keeping yourself financially free, investments and so much more.
Mrs. Allison- This course provides an engaging, hands-on approach to learning elementary math concepts, with an emphasis on practical application, problem solving and developing a love for math. Students will explore topics such as addition, subtraction, measurement, and geometry.
Mr. Robin- Must have had an exposure to Spanish. Continuing where we left, approach will be a little more age appropriate for the older age group.
Coordinator: Mrs. Sophie Explore, read, create! Each Week, toddlers dive into a theme with a story and hands on crafts.
Mrs. Allison- Upper elementary/ middle ages The goals for this class is to strengthen core math skills. Including: fractions, decimals, ratios, algebra, and geometry. We will encourage collaboration, and problem solving, connecting math to real world scenarios including games, projects, and group activities.
(Mrs. Danerys) Introductory course to Spanish. Emphasis on basic communication skills. Must purchase Abeka Spanish A book. https://www.abeka.com/abekaonline/bookdescription.aspx?sbn=431079
Mrs. Allison- This course is designed to introduce students to the basic concept of government, democracy, and citizenship. Students will explore the roles and responsibilities of government, he importance of laws, and the roles of citizens in making decisions that affect society.
Student Teacher Anna Foley- Learn about a famous artist each week and complete and art project inspired by him or her. BIWEEKLY CLASS 1st and 3rd Tuesday
Mrs. Kelly- BIWEEKLY CLASS All Ages welcome with parent companion. Cost of class will be determined based on who signs up. Class supplies will include the coop, feed, bedding and so much more.
Mrs. Cori. Powered by Wildlife Works. BIWEEKLY CLASS (2nd and 4th Tues) Students will explore animals, plants and ecosystems through fun experiments, outdoor activities, and engaging lessons. This class sparks curiosity and builds a love for science through real world discovery & exploration.
Coordinated by Mrs. Sophie- Join us for a fun preschool class where we learn about colors, letters, numbers, and shapes through stories crafts, and hands on activities.
Mrs. Abby- 30min class Poetry Memorization, A mastery learning approach. Students must purchase IEW Poetry curriculum book. available on scholarshop and by using this link: https://iew.com/linguistic-development-through-poetry-memorization-student-book-only
Mrs. Jackie- AGES 5-8. Parent must be present. Learn about a different country each month. Topics covered: Geography, maps, language. landmarks, people, art, and animals. Students must have folders with prongs.
Mrs. Danielle- Ages 10+ (2 groups, BIWEEKLY CLASSES) This class will focus on helping children become more confident and skillful at speaking in front of people. For this age group there will be strong focus on the etiquette of speaking and listening. This class will shift away from the show and tell style to focus more on planning a presentation, organizing ideas and speaking clearly and confidently.
Student Teacher Austin Garman- 30min class Poetry Memorization, A mastery learning approach. Students must purchase IEW Poetry curriculum book. available on scholarshop and by using this link: https://iew.com/linguistic-development-through-poetry-memorization-student-book-only
Mrs. Anna- History from Pentecost to Middle ages. Priority given to students who completed all of MOH 1. Families must purchase Mystery of History v 2 book, and contribute to class supplies, and optional PDF Timeline.
Mrs. Alina- History from Creation to Pentecost. This will be the same class that was offered last year with similar activities. (Possible to have different activities, but same reading). Families must purchase MOH 1 Book, contribute to supply list and optional PDF Timeline.
(Mrs. Ashley) For young readers, zero reading skills needed.
(Mrs. Ashley) For young readers, must know letters and sounds, they are beginning blends. We will begin with sight words and 3 letter words
Mrs. Jackie- for students 7+ 30 min class Students will learn and perform a song in sign language. Parents may be asked to assist in class.
Mrs. Katie Cupp Ages 3-5 Class starts end of October 2nd & 4th Wednesday
Mrs. Katie Cupp Ages6+ Class starts end of October 2nd & 4th Wednesday
Mrs. Desirae- Ages 7-9 Students will learn how to use Canva, and organize the newspaper. Students will need a computer or tablet. There is "at home work" in this class. $30/semester Parents can avoid cost of class by fundraising. A meeting will be had on fundraising.
Mrs. Anna- Sign up here and contact Miss Anna to audition for Ballet 2. If approved, $50/semester. This class is based off skill. A checklist will be provided for students wanting to try out for this level of dance.
Mrs. Danielle- Ages 4-6 2GROUPS BIWEEKLY CLASSES An intro public speaking class that allows our youngest children a chance to start gaining confidence in the area of speaking in front of others.
Mrs. Desirae- Ages 10-16 Students will have "at home work" with this class. Students will conduct interviews, and writing different types of articles. Students can avoid the $30/semester fee by fundraising. A meeting will be had on fundraising
(Mrs. Anna) Jazz foundations level 2. $50/semester Must be enrolled in Ballet 2 or teen Ballet. Required to purchase practice attire. A list will be given at parent information meeting.
Mrs. Danielle- Ages 7-9yo 2 GROUPS BIWEEKLY CLASSES This class will focus on helping children become more comfortable with speaking in front of people. For this age group there will be a greater focus on the etiquette of both speaking and being an active listener who is prepared to ask attentive questions.
Mrs. Anna - $50/semester Foundational ballet for ages 13-18. Students must purchase practice attire.
Mrs. Jackie Ages 9+ Learn about a different country each month. Topics covered: Geography, maps, language, landmarks, people, art, and animals.
This is a new dance genre we are excited to add to the Grateful Hearts Performing Arts program, under the instruction of Miss Josephine Burns. Musical Theater is a style of dance that pulls from jazz technique, tells a story, and portrays a character. Students can expect to learn a Broadway style dance from a popular musical (Beauty and the Beast, The Sound of Music, etc) and perform it in the Spring recital.
Mondays, 9:00-10:00
Age 8+, no experience required
Black jazz shoes
Athletic clothing
Fall and spring commitment, 28 classes
$140 tuition
$75/costume
This class will only perform in the Spring recital. A minimum of 5 students is required to add this class too our calendar.
Join our waitlist
Beth Brosius will be teaching this Ballet Level 1 class for ages 6+ on Tuesdays at 1:00. $50 semester fee. Tights, leotard, ballet shoes required. Participation in Christmas Dance fundraiser expected.
