Late Fall Registration 2025

This is a new dance genre we are excited to add to the Grateful Hearts Performing Arts program, under the instruction of Miss Josephine Burns. Musical Theater is a style of dance that pulls from jazz technique, tells a story, and portrays a character. Students can expect to learn a Broadway style dance from a popular musical (Beauty and the Beast, The Sound of Music, etc) and perform it in the Spring recital.



Mondays, 9:00-10:00

Age 8+, no experience required

Black jazz shoes

Athletic clothing



Fall and spring commitment, 28 classes

$140 tuition

$75/costume



This class will only perform in the Spring recital. A minimum of 5 students is required to add this class too our calendar.