Late Registration: Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings Conference 2025

This ticket is for current members of the MKR Society to attend the full conference on Friday and Saturday, April 11-12. Note: No meals are included in this late registration ticket, only conference attendance.
This ticket is for current members of the MKR Society to attend the full conference on Friday and Saturday, April 11-12. Note: No meals are included in this late registration ticket, only conference attendance.
Members: 4/11 Friday only
$60
This ticket is for current members of the MKR Society to attend the conference on Friday April 11 only. Note: No meals are included in this late registration ticket, only conference attendance.
This ticket is for current members of the MKR Society to attend the conference on Friday April 11 only. Note: No meals are included in this late registration ticket, only conference attendance.
Members: 4/12 Saturday only
$40
This ticket is for current members of the MKR Society to attend the conference on Saturday April 12 only. Note: No meals are included in this late registration ticket, only conference attendance.
This ticket is for current members of the MKR Society to attend the conference on Saturday April 12 only. Note: No meals are included in this late registration ticket, only conference attendance.
Non-Members: All Conference
$130
This ticket is for non-members of the MKR Society to attend the full conference on Friday and Saturday, April 11-12. Note: No meals are included in this late registration ticket, only conference attendance.
This ticket is for non-members of the MKR Society to attend the full conference on Friday and Saturday, April 11-12. Note: No meals are included in this late registration ticket, only conference attendance.
Non-Members: 4/11 Friday only
$90
This ticket is for non-members of the MKR Society to attend the conference on Friday April 11 only. Note: No meals are included in this late registration ticket, only conference attendance.
This ticket is for non-members of the MKR Society to attend the conference on Friday April 11 only. Note: No meals are included in this late registration ticket, only conference attendance.
Non-Members: 4/12 Saturday only
$70
This ticket is for non-members of the MKR Society to attend the conference on Saturday April 12 only. Note: No meals are included in this late registration ticket, only conference attendance.
This ticket is for non-members of the MKR Society to attend the conference on Saturday April 12 only. Note: No meals are included in this late registration ticket, only conference attendance.
Add a donation for Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings Society Inc
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!