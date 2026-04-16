Hosted by

Coastal Harmony Region 9 Sweet Adelines International

About this event

Late Registrations Singing Away in Margaritaville - Region 9 Contest

8000 Fins Up Cir

Kissimmee, FL 34747, USA

Guest All Events Ticket
$75

Admission to all regional contest events for guests who are not members of Region 9 including Friday night quartet contest, Saturday chorus contest, and Saturday night Show of Champions.

Region 9 Member All Events Ticket - Late Registration
$40

Admission to all regional contest events for Region 9 members only including Friday night quartet contest, Saturday chorus contest, and Saturday night Show of Champions.

Region 9 Youth Member All Events Ticket - Late Registration
$20

Admission to all regional contest events for Region 9 youth members age 25 and under including Friday night quartet contest, Saturday chorus contest, and Saturday night Show of Champions.

Guest Chorus Contest Only
$25

Admission to the Saturday afternoon regional chorus contest only.

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