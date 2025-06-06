Latina Business Auction

4 Tickets to a Mets Game- Mets vs Guardians- August 4th
$200
Monday, August 4th
Mets vs. Guardians at 7:10pm
Delta Sky360 Section D Row 3, Seats 6-9
Includes one parking pass
3rd Row Directly Behind Home Plate!
Guaranteed to be on TV!
Food and Beverages Included
$1300 OFF Voucher for a Two-Night Stay at Casa Lobo Airbnb
$200
Come stay for two-nights at Casa Lobo, a newly renovated modern 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom cabin nestled in the heart of the Catskill Mountains, designed to accommodate up to 8 guests. Indulge in skiing, hiking, biking, fishing, and kayaking—all within a 10-15 minute drive. Our serene 15-acre property offers modern living with 5 beds, 2 baths, a game room, a fully-equipped kitchen, and an inviting outdoor space with a grill, fire pit and an EV Charger.
*Original Price $1,500*
3 Night Stay- Palmas Del Mar Puerto Rico
$200
Enjoy the ocean breeze and the beach front views in this spacious modern studio. Located in the prestigious area of Palmas Del Mar, Humacao, Puerto Rico, the studio is beachfront with direct access to the ocean. There are two pools directly in front of the apartment. It fully equipped with WiFi and a smart TV for working quests or those who just want to unwind. You can cook or walk over to the Wyndham next door for a cool drink or a gourmet Puerto Rican dinner. Whether you want a weekend romantic getaway or a space to work on an upcoming project, this space will be perfect for a weekend getaway.
The studio is equipped with a kitchenette with full microwave and refrigerator as well as washer and dryer.
$1500 value
Air fare NOT included
*dates are subject to availability
1 hour Photoshoot with Katherine Nunez
$100
Win a Photoshoot with the talented Katherine Nunez! 1 hour photoshoot at her studio in Dix Hills, NY. This prize includes 2 outfit changes, 25 fully edited images, and is valued at $590. Don’t miss out on this amazing prize!
Skinergy Beaty Full Size Skincare Collection
$75
SKINERGY BEAUTYs The Trusted Solution for Hyperpigmentation.
Skinergy Beauty’s Premium Correct & Protect Duo: an award-winning, best-selling multi-targeting serum and moisturizer combo to brighten, correct and hydrate in just two steps.
Marketing Clarity Session with Decena Media
$50
A 60-minute 1:1 brand, messaging & marketing evaluation.
This is for the business owner or personal brand who knows they need strategic communication, honest insight, strategic perspective, and realigned direction.
The Purpose
To help you see what’s working, what’s missing, and what needs to change so your brand can communicate clearly, connect intentionally and sell.
What You’ll Get:
A full analysis of your brand identity, communication, and marketing presence
Tailored insights and actionable recommendations based on where your brand is and where you want it to go
A custom follow-up summary with next steps to help you move forward with clarity
$150 Willow Cove Gift Card
$50
Win a $150 gift card to the amazing Willow Cove Salon located in Mineola, NY and owned by Karina Mauro. At Willows Cove Salon, they believe that a healthy mind, body, and soul is the gateway to endless possibilities. They bring a laid back, luxury atmosphere, with incredible attention to detailed customer Service. Their hairstylists are gifted individuals who have a true passion for their craft and are committed to delivering a personalized experience to each and every client.
Deluxe Hydra Facial
$50
Enjoy a Deluxe HydraFacial by Estetiquette Spa in Garden City, NY. Valued at $249. HydraFacial uses patented technology to cleanse, extract, and hydrate. HydraFacial delivers painless extractions. HydraFacial super serums are made with nourishing ingredients that create an instantly gratifying glow. Enjoy the experience, and delight in the results.
Carmelitos de Besos -Art Piece by Clemente
$100
Decorate Your Space with Original Art
Value $290 - Besos De Caramelos, 18” x 24” Giclée Print – Clemente Ettrick’s pastel painting, “Besos De Caramelos,” beautifully combines elements that make this year’s LABNNY gala truly special. By purchasing a limited-edition giclée of this artwork, you not only support the year’s fundraiser beneficiary, The Long Island Latino Teachers Association, but also own a unique piece of art. In this painting, Clemente builds on his art teacher’s quick sketch classroom exercise by depicting one flamenco dancer in three distinct poses. In his ongoing quest to convey light and motion in his paintings, Clemente’s still images capture the essence of this beautiful dancer’s fluid movements. This painting is one of nineteen that make up his Pasión: Spanish Dance Collection.
$500 Gift Card to Tsontos & Kntted Rex Scarf
$100
Located in Mineola Tsontos has been serving the Long Island Community since 1947, Tsontos Furs continues to prove itself as a leading fur retailer in the tri-state area. They specialize in custom made and off-the-rack furs, leathers and shearlings. From classic traditional to high fashion, we have a wide selection of furs to compliment any style.
As a full service fur salon, they offer cold storage, alterations, repairs and remodeling of older garments into something fresh and new.
Floral Arrangement by Westbury Florist
$50
Enjoy a beautiful floral arrangement designed by the talented Westbury Florist! Keep it for yourself or gift it to a loved one! $180 Value
$50 Gift Certificate for Make up & Facial Massage
$15
Treat yourself to some make up glam by Alexa and enjoy a complimentary facial massage. Alexa is based in Queens, however will travel to you in NYC, Nassau County and Westchester County.
*travel rates will apply
Las Lupes fine Print- 8 x10
$40
Las Lupes is a Fine Art Print of the original artwork of Sueey Gutirrez, a Salvadorian Artist. www.sueeygutirrez.com
