Latina of The Permian Basin | Sponsorship Opportunities & Ads
La Reina - Presenting Sponsor-
$5,000
Premier logo placement on all pageant materials and media
Recognized as “Presenting Sponsor” in all publicity
Back page full color ad in program booklet
VIP front-row seats (4) + Meet & Greet with contestants
Opportunity to present a special award or scholarship
Stage recognition and speaking opportunity
Featured post on social media and website
Estrella - Diamond Sponsor-
$2,500
Prominent logo placement on event signage and website
Inside front cover full page color ad in program booklet
VIP seats (2)
Stage recognition during the event
Mention in press releases and social media
Flor - Platinum Sponsor -
$1,000
Logo or name listed in program booklet and website
1/2 Page full color ad in program
Reserved seating (2)
Social media shoutout
Corazón - Gold Sponsor - $500
$500
Name listed in the program and on sponsor board
Recognition on social media
2 general admission tickets
Amiga - Community Sponsor -
$250
Name listed in the program
1 general admission ticket
Luz y Vida Sponsor - Official Photography Partner -
$500
Capture the light, beauty, and unforgettable moments of the pageant.
Recognition as the Official Photography Sponsor in all print and digital
materials
Logo featured on contestant photo galleries and social media posts
Quarter-page ad in the official pageant program
Stage and screen recognition during the event
Option to display your banner at the photo station
Be the exclusive photographer/videographer offering photo and video
packages at the event
Belleza Latina Sponsor - Hair & Makeup Partner -
$500
Help our contestants shine with professional beauty styling.
Recognition as the Official Beauty Sponsor in event signage and program
Logo placement on backstage dressing area signage
Quarter-page ad in the official program
Tagged features in behind-the-scenes content on social media
2 general admission tickets
Flores De Honor Sponsor - Official Floral Partner -
$500
Enhance the pageant with elegant floral designs for stage, winners,
Recognition in program and on-stage during winner crowning
Logo or business name on floral signage at the event
Social media shoutout and thank-you post with floral photos
Quarter page ad in the official program
Be the exclusive contestant floral and gift shop at the event
1 general admission ticket
Full Page Ad
$400
Showcase your business or a personal tribute with a full-color, full-page spread.
Half Page Ad
$200
A perfect spotlight for a message, photo, or business promo.
Quarter Page Ad
$100
Great for shout-outs, family notes, or business cards.
Business Card Ad
$50
Simple and effective visibility for small businesses.
