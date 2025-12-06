Latina Sweat Project Gala Silent Auction

Elevate your core and tone your physique with three separate one-week unlimited passes to AIR Aerial Fitness, the nation's leading aerial fitness training method! Each pass grants one full week of access to classes, combining conditioning, Pilates, ballet, and HIIT on aerial hammocks. This package can be used by one person for three different weeks or shared with two friends. Perfect for all skill levels! Passes are valid at AIR's Chicago locations.



Donated by: Air Aerial Fitness.