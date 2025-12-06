Latina Sweat Project Gala Silent Auction

Hosted by
Step up to the plate with this incredible package for the ultimate White Sox fan! This bundle includes four (4) tickets to a regular-season Chicago White Sox game in the 2026 season. You will also receive an authentic White Sox Jersey, a high-quality White Sox Tumbler, a classic White Sox Hat, and a special Autographed Item from a former or current White Sox player.
Donated by: Chicago White Sox.
Pamper yourself with an aesthetician service courtesy of Ashley Reitz, Owner and Master Stylist at Beauty By Ash Studio. This certificate is redeemable for one high-value service, such as a full set of lash extensions or a combination of popular lash/brow treatments. The winner will coordinate the specific service with Ashley directly. Learn more about the options at www.beautybyash.studio.
Donated by: Ashley Reitz.
Treat yourself to a rejuvenating 60-minute facial from Ateliea 27. This luxury treatment, provided by aesthetician Andrea Fuentes, is designed to refresh and revitalize your skin, leaving you feeling relaxed and glowing. The winner will schedule their appointment directly with the studio. Learn more about the studio here: https://ateliea27.square.site/.
Donated by: Ateliea 27.
Bid on a $50 gift card to the Royal Palms Shuffleboard Club, Chicago's coolest spot for social fun! This certificate can be used for drinks, food, and shuffleboard court rental. It’s the perfect outing for a unique date night or a fun evening with friends.
Donated by: Royal Palms Shuffleboard Club.
Show your love for the Chicago Fire Football Club with this authentic team jersey! Perfect for match days at Soldier Field or casual wear. The winner will receive a brand-new jersey.
Donated by: Chicago Fire.
Empower your wellness journey with a voucher for private training sessions at Foundation Chicago. The winner can choose between personalized instruction in Muay Thai (the "Art of Eight Limbs") or Jiu Jitsu (the gentle art of grappling). This is a perfect opportunity to learn new skills, improve fitness, and gain confidence in a welcoming environment. Learn more about the facility at https://www.foundationchicago.com/.
Donated by: Foundation Chicago.
Elevate your core and tone your physique with three separate one-week unlimited passes to AIR Aerial Fitness, the nation's leading aerial fitness training method! Each pass grants one full week of access to classes, combining conditioning, Pilates, ballet, and HIIT on aerial hammocks. This package can be used by one person for three different weeks or shared with two friends. Perfect for all skill levels! Passes are valid at AIR's Chicago locations.
Donated by: Air Aerial Fitness.
Add a culturally iconic work to your collection with "Durag" (2023) by renowned Chicago artist Hebru Brantley. Known for expressive style and storytelling Afrofuturist characters, Brantley's pieces are celebrated worldwide. This artwork is a striking representation of identity, style, and power. The piece measures 34.5×36 inches and comes from a regular edition of 165. This is an incredible opportunity for an art lover to own a piece from one of Chicago's most influential contemporary artists. Donated by: Hebru Brantley. Actual value: $6,000.
Achieve a natural collagen boost and unparalleled glow with this premium Microneedling + PFR treatment from Tres Jolie Medical Spa. This advanced skin rejuvenation procedure combines microneedling with Platelet-Rich Fibrin to stimulate your body's natural healing process, dramatically improving skin texture, reducing fine lines, and restoring youthful radiance. This is a luxurious, high-end opportunity to invest in your skin health. Learn more about the service and spa here: [https://www.tresjoliemedicalspa.com/].
Donated by: Tres Jolie.
Gear up for your next run or workout with a $250 Gift Card to Fleet Feet! Use it for the perfect pair of running shoes, high-performance apparel, or any of the expert services available, including 3D fit analysis. Fleet Feet provides everything you need to keep moving comfortably and confidently. Find a local store or shop online: [https://www.fleetfeet.com/].
Donated by: Fleet Feet.
Cheer on Chicago's WNBA team with a Chicago Sky Ticket Voucher! This voucher can be redeemed for tickets to an upcoming regular season game. This is a fantastic opportunity to catch the action live and support professional women's basketball. Visit the official site for the team schedule: [https://sky.wnba.com/].
Donated by: Chicago Sky.
Elevate your style with a merchandise package from Gentefina, a brand that celebrates "Our Fabric. Our Culture." This voucher allows the winner to select authentic apparel, such as a signature hoodie, jacket, or a combination of tees and accessories, featuring the brand's unique designs. Perfect for anyone who appreciates quality streetwear with cultural depth. Check out the latest collections: [https://gente-fina.com/].
Donated by: Gente-Fina.
Elevate your home bar with this exclusive collection of 2 to 3 rare blend alcohol bottles, hand-selected by the experts at Morenos Liquors. This package promises unique and sought-after spirits (such as limited-edition tequila, aged whiskey, or special mezcal) that are difficult to find, making it perfect for the discerning collector or enthusiast.
Please note: Winner must be 21+ to claim the prize.
Donated by: Morenos Liquors.
Enjoy an unforgettable experience at Lynfred Winery, one of Illinois' premier wineries! This certificate is redeemable for a curated wine tasting experience at one of their locations (Roselle, Wheeling, or Highland Park). Gather your friends for a delightful afternoon of sips and celebration. Perfect for wine lovers and those looking for a relaxing weekend getaway. Learn more about their wines and locations: [https://www.lynfredwinery.com/].
Donated by Lynfred Winery.
Treat your furry friend to a day of fun and socialization at Itty Bitty's Doggy Daycare, located in the heart of Pilsen! This $100 gift certificate is perfect for small breed dog owners and can be applied toward specialized daycare services, grooming for dogs of all sizes, or boutique items. Itty Bitty's provides a safe and happy environment for your pup’s mental and physical well-being. Learn more about their services: [https://www.ittybittysdoggydaycare.com/about].
Donated by: Itty Bitty's Doggy Daycare.
Capture your vision with a $250 gift certificate toward professional photography services from Omni Media & Marketing, a minority-owned, award-winning production team based in Chicago. This certificate can be used for portrait sessions, professional headshots, social media content, or to contribute toward a larger video or media project. Invest in high-quality visual content! Learn more about their work: [https://www.omnicreates.com/].
Donated by: Omni Media & Marketing.
Treat yourself to bold, delicious Mexican cuisine and Cesar's famous Killer Margaritas. This package includes gift cards with a total value of $150. These gift cards are perfect for a fun night out, celebrating with friends, or savoring your favorite dishes and handcrafted drinks. A festive and flavorful addition to any silent auction!
Catch all the action live with four (4) Chicago Bulls Tickets! This package is for the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday, March 19th. Enjoy an unforgettable night of hoops, excitement, and fun at the United Center. Donated by: Summit Staffing. Actual value: $1,200.
Step into the spotlight with a professional glam session by Clarissa Rose Makeup Artist! Perfect for special occasions, photoshoots, or just treating yourself, this package will leave you looking and feeling fabulous. Donated by: Clarissa Rose. Actual value: $150.
Add elegance and sparkle to any outfit with this stunning black and gold earring and necklace set from Mashallah Jewelry. Perfect for special occasions or everyday glam, this coordinated set is a timeless addition to any jewelry collection. Donated by: Mashallah Jewelry. Actual value: $150.
Enjoy a special dinner with the visionary behind Latina Sweat Project, Margarita Quinones Pena. This experience offers the winning bidder a chance to connect one-on-one, hear the inspiring story behind the organization, and engage in meaningful discussion about community, wellness, and leadership. Don't miss this opportunity for exclusive access! Donated by: Margarita Quinones Pena. Estimated actual value: Priceless.
