Latino Leaders of Clifton 3rd Annual Carnival Sponsorship

Platinum Sponsor
$2,000

Premier level sponsorship for maximum visibility across the entire carnival.


  • Sponsorship of five (5) carnival rides - business name and logo featured on large banners at each sponsored ride. Banners displayed on the rides for all 5 days.
  • Recognition as a Platinum Sponsor in all marketing materials and social media platforms.
  • Daily shout-outs from event MC
  • Opportunity to include branded materials (flyers, coupons, etc.) at event.
  • Five (5) Complimentary sheets of carnival ride tickets (total tickets 75)
Gold Sponsor
$1,200

Premier level sponsorship for maximum visibility across the entire carnival.


  • Sponsorship of four (4) carnival rides - business name and logo featured on banners at each sponsored ride. Banner displayed on the ride for all 5 days.
  • Recognition in event social media posts.
  • Four (4) Complimentary sheets of carnival ride tickets (total tickets 60)
Silver Sponsor
$600

Great exposure with multiple branding opportunities.


  • Sponsorship of two (2) carnival rides - business name and logo on banners at each sponsored ride. Banner displayed on the ride for all 5 days.
  • Group thank-you mention on social media.
  • Three (3) Complimentary sheets of carnival ride tickets (total tickets 45)
Bronze Sponsor
$300

Support the fun and showcase your business on one ride.


  • Sponsorship of one (1) carnival ride - business name and logo on banner displayed on the ride for all 5 days.
  • Group thank you mention on social media.


Presale Ticket Sponsor - Flexible Option
$20

Looking for another way to support the carnival? Sponsors can also purchase sheets of presale carnival ride tickets at a discount rate:


  • $20 per sheet of 15 tickets (a $30 value at the carnival)
  • Tickets can be distributed to your customers employees, or community members as a special perk.
  • 30%% of every presale sheet directly supports the organization.
Logo surcharge
$75

If you already have a logo, please send it in a print-ready format (high-resolution PNG, PDF, AI, or EPS). If you don’t, no problem, our printer can assist in making your logo displayable for the banner.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!