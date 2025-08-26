Latino Leaders of Clifton 3rd Annual Carnival Sponsorship

Premier level sponsorship for maximum visibility across the entire carnival.
Premier level sponsorship for maximum visibility across the entire carnival.
Great exposure with multiple branding opportunities.
Support the fun and showcase your business on one ride.
Looking for another way to support the carnival? Sponsors can also purchase sheets of presale carnival ride tickets at a discount rate:
If you already have a logo, please send it in a print-ready format (high-resolution PNG, PDF, AI, or EPS). If you don’t, no problem, our printer can assist in making your logo displayable for the banner.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!