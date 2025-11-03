Latino Muslim Unity

Latino & Muslim Unity's Merch For Mutual Aid

Classic Black & White Keffiyeh - From Palestine item
Classic Black & White Keffiyeh - From Palestine
$55

Buy a Keffiyeh as an act of solidarity. Proceeds support food & rental assistance for communities affected by raids & children in Gaza.


Please Note: Since all purchases function as donations, all sales are final.


Pricing & Details:

  • $40 - Authentic Keffiyeh from Palestine
  • $15 - Service, tax, and shipping

*Please allow 2 weeks for shipping due to holiday season*


One struggle until we are all free. Standing with our displaced communities from LA to Gaza.

Free Palestine T-shirt - White item
Free Palestine T-shirt - White
$65

Buy a T-Shirt as an act of solidarity. Proceeds support food & rental assistance for communities affected by raids & children in Gaza.


Please Note: Since all purchases function as donations, all sales are final.


Pricing & Details:

  • $50 - T-Shirt price
  • $15 - Service, tax, and shipping

*Please allow 2 weeks for shipping due to holiday season*


One struggle until we are all free. Standing with our displaced communities from LA to Gaza.

Free Palestine T-shirt - Black item
Free Palestine T-shirt - Black
$60

Buy a T-Shirt as an act of solidarity. Proceeds support food & rental assistance for communities affected by raids & children in Gaza.


Please Note: Since all purchases function as donations, all sales are final.


Pricing & Details:

  • $45 - T-Shirt price
  • $15 - Service, tax, and shipping

*Please allow 2 weeks for shipping due to holiday season*


One struggle until we are all free. Standing with our displaced communities from LA to Gaza.

Tacos Para Gaza T-shirt - Black item
Tacos Para Gaza T-shirt - Black
$65

**NEW ITEM**

Buy a T-Shirt as an act of solidarity. Proceeds support food & rental assistance for communities affected by raids & children in Gaza.


Please Note: Since all purchases function as donations, all sales are final.


Pricing & Details:

  • $50 - T-Shirt price
  • $15 - Service, tax, and shipping

*Please allow 2 weeks for shipping due to holiday season*


One struggle until we are all free. Standing with our displaced communities from LA to Gaza.

Free Palestine Hoodie - Black item
Free Palestine Hoodie - Black
$65

Buy a Hoodie as an act of solidarity. Proceeds support food & rental assistance for communities affected by raids & children in Gaza.


Please Note: Since all purchases function as donations, all sales are final.


Pricing & Details:

  • $50 - Hoodie price
  • $15 - Service, tax, and shipping

*Please allow 2 weeks for shipping due to holiday season*


One struggle until we are all free. Standing with our displaced communities from LA to Gaza.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!