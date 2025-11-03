Latino & Muslim Unity's Merch For Mutual Aid

Offered by
Buy a Keffiyeh as an act of solidarity. Proceeds support food & rental assistance for communities affected by raids & children in Gaza.
Please Note: Since all purchases function as donations, all sales are final.
Pricing & Details:
*Please allow 2 weeks for shipping due to holiday season*
One struggle until we are all free. Standing with our displaced communities from LA to Gaza.
Buy a T-Shirt as an act of solidarity. Proceeds support food & rental assistance for communities affected by raids & children in Gaza.
Please Note: Since all purchases function as donations, all sales are final.
Pricing & Details:
*Please allow 2 weeks for shipping due to holiday season*
One struggle until we are all free. Standing with our displaced communities from LA to Gaza.
Buy a T-Shirt as an act of solidarity. Proceeds support food & rental assistance for communities affected by raids & children in Gaza.
Please Note: Since all purchases function as donations, all sales are final.
Pricing & Details:
*Please allow 2 weeks for shipping due to holiday season*
One struggle until we are all free. Standing with our displaced communities from LA to Gaza.
**NEW ITEM**
Buy a T-Shirt as an act of solidarity. Proceeds support food & rental assistance for communities affected by raids & children in Gaza.
Please Note: Since all purchases function as donations, all sales are final.
Pricing & Details:
*Please allow 2 weeks for shipping due to holiday season*
One struggle until we are all free. Standing with our displaced communities from LA to Gaza.
Buy a Hoodie as an act of solidarity. Proceeds support food & rental assistance for communities affected by raids & children in Gaza.
Please Note: Since all purchases function as donations, all sales are final.
Pricing & Details:
*Please allow 2 weeks for shipping due to holiday season*
One struggle until we are all free. Standing with our displaced communities from LA to Gaza.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!