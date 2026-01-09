Latinos In Transit's Annual Raffle 2026

About this raffle
Is Eugenio Bonet your favorite LIT Board member?
(Be honest… we won’t tell the others 😄)
Show your support for Eugenio Bonet, LIT President and Vice President, Architecture Operations Director at HNTB, by purchasing your raffle ticket directly from him! Not only will you be cheering on one of LIT’s most dedicated leaders, but you’ll also be entering for a chance to attend the 2026 LIT Leadership Summit — all expenses paid.
Think of it as a win-win:
✔ Support LIT
✔ Support Eugenio
✔ Maybe win the ultimate leadership experience
Buy your ticket from Eugenio and let him know you’re on Team Bonet!
Is Megan your favorite LIT Board member?
Let’s be real… she is the hostess with the mostess ☕✨
Show your support for Megan, LIT Vice President and the familiar, welcoming face behind Café Con LIT, by purchasing your raffle ticket directly from her! When you buy from Megan, you’re backing a leader who brings people together, keeps the conversations flowing, and makes every Café Con LIT feel like community.
Plus, you’ll be entered for a chance to attend the 2026 LIT Leadership Summit — all expenses paid. Leadership, connection, and maybe a little luck? Yes, please.
Support LIT. Support Megan. Sip the coffee. Buy the ticket.
Is Rosa Medina Cristobal your favorite LIT Board member?
We wouldn’t be surprised 😉
Show your support for Rosa Medina Cristobal from DART, a dedicated LIT Board leader who shows up, speaks up, and helps keep LIT moving forward. By purchasing your raffle ticket directly from Rosa, you’re supporting leadership, service, and the passion that drives our work every day.
And of course, you’ll also be entered for a chance to attend the 2026 LIT Leadership Summit — all expenses paid. That’s leadership, learning, and a little bit of luck all rolled into one.
Support LIT. Support Rosa. Buy your ticket and let her know she’s got your vote!
Is Anthony Valdiosera your favorite LIT Board member?
We see you, small business champions 😉
Show your support for Anthony Valdiosera, LIT Board Secretary and Chair of the Small Business Committee, by purchasing your raffle ticket directly from him. Anthony is a strong advocate for entrepreneurs and small businesses, helping create tools, resources, and pathways that support growth and opportunity across the transportation industry.
When you buy your ticket from Anthony, you’re backing leadership that believes in building businesses, strengthening communities, and opening doors.
Plus, you’ll be entered for a chance to attend the 2026 LIT Leadership Summit — all expenses paid. Big ideas, bold leadership, and maybe a winning ticket.
Support LIT. Support Anthony. Buy your ticket and show some small business pride!
Is Ivan Rodriguez your favorite LIT Board member?
Great choice 😉
Show your support for Ivan Rodriguez, a committed LIT Board leader who brings passion, perspective, and a deep commitment to strengthening our community and industry. When you purchase your raffle ticket directly from Ivan, you’re backing leadership that believes in connection, opportunity, and moving LIT forward.
And yes—you’ll also be entered for a chance to attend the 2026 LIT Leadership Summit — all expenses paid. Leadership, networking, and a little luck all in one ticket.
Support LIT. Support Ivan. Buy your ticket and let him know you’re on his team!
Is Lina your favorite LIT Board member?
We love a confident choice 😄
Show your support for Lina, a valued LIT Board leader who brings heart, dedication, and a commitment to strengthening our community and advancing leadership across the industry. When you purchase your raffle ticket directly from Lina, you’re supporting the people who help keep LIT growing and thriving.
Plus, you’ll be entered for a chance to attend the 2026 LIT Leadership Summit — all expenses paid. Leadership, connection, and a little raffle magic? Yes, please.
Support LIT. Support Lina. Buy your ticket and let her know she’s got your vote!
Is Dietter Aragon your favorite LIT Board member?
Excellent choice 😄
Show your support for Dietter Aragon, a dedicated LIT Board leader who brings energy, insight, and a strong commitment to advancing leadership and opportunity across the transportation industry. When you purchase your raffle ticket directly from Dietter, you’re supporting the people and programs that keep LIT moving forward.
And yes—you’ll also be entered for a chance to attend the 2026 LIT Leadership Summit — all expenses paid. Big ideas, meaningful connections, and maybe a winning ticket.
Support LIT. Support Dietter. Buy your ticket and let him know you’re on Team Dietter!
Is Tony Mercado your favorite LIT Board member?
We love a leader who keeps things moving 😉
Show your support for Tony Mercado from MV Transportation, a dedicated LIT Board leader who brings real-world operations experience, leadership, and heart to the work LIT does every day. When you purchase your raffle ticket directly from Tony, you’re supporting leadership that understands the industry from the ground up.
And yes—you’ll also be entered for a chance to attend the 2026 LIT Leadership Summit — all expenses paid. Leadership, connection, and a little luck go a long way.
Support LIT. Support Tony. Buy your ticket and let him know you’re on Team Tony!
Is Monica Tellez Fowler your favorite LIT Board member?
Excellent choice 😄
Show your support for Monica Tellez Fowler, a dedicated LIT Board leader who brings passion, insight, and a strong commitment to leadership and community within the transportation industry. When you purchase your raffle ticket directly from Monica, you’re supporting thoughtful leadership and the people who help LIT continue to grow and thrive.
And yes—you’ll also be entered for a chance to attend the 2026 LIT Leadership Summit — all expenses paid. Leadership, connection, and a little raffle magic never hurt.
Support LIT. Support Monica. Buy your ticket and let her know she’s got your vote!
Is Jose Hernandez your favorite LIT Board member?
Solid choice 😄
Show your support for Jose Hernandez, a dedicated LIT Board leader who brings commitment, perspective, and a passion for advancing leadership and opportunity across the transportation industry. When you purchase your raffle ticket directly from Jose, you’re supporting the people and programs that help keep LIT moving forward.
And yes—you’ll also be entered for a chance to attend the 2026 LIT Leadership Summit — all expenses paid. Leadership, connection, and a little luck all in one ticket.
Support LIT. Support Jose. Buy your ticket and let him know you’re on Team Jose!
Is Niorka “Nio” Mendez your favorite LIT Board member?
We love a fan favorite 😄
Show your support for Niorka “Nio” Mendez, a dedicated LIT Board leader who brings energy, authenticity, and a deep commitment to building connection and opportunity across the transportation industry. When you purchase your raffle ticket directly from Nio, you’re supporting leadership that shows up and makes an impact.
And yes—you’ll also be entered for a chance to attend the 2026 LIT Leadership Summit — all expenses paid. Leadership, community, and a little raffle magic—what’s not to love?
Support LIT. Support Nio. Buy your ticket and let her know she’s got your vote!
Is Christian Londono your favorite LIT Board member?
Excellent pick 😄
Show your support for Christian Londono, a dedicated LIT Board leader who brings energy, perspective, and a strong commitment to advancing leadership and opportunity across the transportation industry. When you purchase your raffle ticket directly from Christian, you’re supporting leadership that helps keep LIT growing and moving forward.
And yes—you’ll also be entered for a chance to attend the 2026 LIT Leadership Summit — all expenses paid. Leadership, connection, and a little raffle magic—all part of the journey.
Support LIT. Support Christian. Buy your ticket and let him know you’re on Team Christian!
Is Jerry Bustamante your favorite LIT Board member?
You’ve got great taste 😄
Show your support for Jerry Bustamante, a dedicated LIT Board leader who brings heart, insight, and a strong commitment to advancing leadership and opportunity across the transportation industry. When you purchase your raffle ticket directly from Jerry, you’re supporting the people and programs that help LIT continue to grow and make an impact.
And yes—you’ll also be entered for a chance to attend the 2026 LIT Leadership Summit — all expenses paid. Leadership, connection, and a little luck—always a good combo.
Support LIT. Support Jerry. Buy your ticket and let him know you’re on Team Jerry!
Is Cristina Hallner your favorite LIT Board member?
Excellent choice 😄
Show your support for Cristina Hallner, a dedicated LIT Board leader who brings insight, leadership, and a strong commitment to advancing opportunity and connection across the transportation industry. When you purchase your raffle ticket directly from Cristina, you’re supporting thoughtful leadership and the programs that help LIT continue to grow and thrive.
And yes—you’ll also be entered for a chance to attend the 2026 LIT Leadership Summit — all expenses paid. Leadership, connection, and a little raffle magic make all the difference.
Support LIT. Support Cristina. Buy your ticket and let her know she’s got your vote!
Looking for a great reason to grab a raffle ticket? Start with leadership (and maybe a little luck 🍀).
Support Juan Higuera, LIT Board member and Executive Strategic Advisor, Public Sector at Sound Transit, by purchasing your raffle ticket directly from him. Juan’s commitment to strengthening leadership across the transit industry helps move LIT’s mission forward — and this is a fun way to show your support.
As a bonus, your ticket enters you for a chance to attend the 2026 LIT Leadership Summit — all expenses paid. No spreadsheets, no approvals — just a raffle ticket and good vibes.
One ticket can make a real impact:
• Invest in leadership development
• Support LIT’s work
• Put yourself in the running for an unforgettable summit experience
Purchase your ticket from Juan and join the momentum shaping the future of transit leadership.
$
