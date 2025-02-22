Become a member of the Latinx MBA Association

Eligibility – enrolled in an accredited MBA program certified by AACSB, ACBSP, or IACBE
Benefits Include all Basic MBA Student Membership benefits plus:
- Obtain Early Bird Access to the Leadership Summit, bringing together the top MBA students and alumni across the United States.
- Discounted access to paid events
- Discounts to events with selected partners and organizations
- City / Local Community Discounts, Programs, and Tickets
- (eg. Seattle Aquarium, Free tickets and $35 Family Plus membership (normally $299)
- Other city benefits coming soon
- Eligible to participate in Mentorship Program
- Eligible to serve as a student representative such as a Chapter Officer, Student Lead, or Student Liaison
Your paid membership dues supports our organization allowing us to provide programs and services, and is partially tax-deductible
Eligibility – enrolled in an accredited MBA program certified by AACSB, ACBSP, or IACBE
Benefits Include all Basic MBA Student Membership benefits plus:
- Obtain Early Bird Access to the Leadership Summit, bringing together the top MBA students and alumni across the United States.
- Discounted access to paid events
- Discounts to events with selected partners and organizations
- City / Local Community Discounts, Programs, and Tickets
- (eg. Seattle Aquarium, Free tickets and $35 Family Plus membership (normally $299)
- Other city benefits coming soon
- Eligible to participate in Mentorship Program
- Eligible to serve as a student representative such as a Chapter Officer, Student Lead, or Student Liaison
Your paid membership dues supports our organization allowing us to provide programs and services, and is partially tax-deductible
Premium MBA Alumni Membership
$100
Valid for one year
Eligibility – MBA degree from an accredited MBA program certified by AACSB, ACBSP, or IACBE
Benefits include all Basic MBA Alumni Membership benefits plus:
- Obtain Early Bird Access to the Leadership Summit, bringing together the top MBA students and alumni across the United States.
- Discounted access to paid events
- Discounts to events with selected partners and organizations
- City / Local Community Discounts, Programs, and Tickets
- (eg. Seattle Aquarium, Free tickets and $35 Family Plus membership (normally $299)
- Other city benefits coming soon
- Eligible to participate in Mentorship Program
- Eligible to serve on the Leadership Team as a City/Chapter Officer, Board of Directors, Associate Board Member, & Board Committee
Your paid membership dues supports our organization allowing us to provide programs and services, and is partially tax-deductible
Eligibility – MBA degree from an accredited MBA program certified by AACSB, ACBSP, or IACBE
Benefits include all Basic MBA Alumni Membership benefits plus:
- Obtain Early Bird Access to the Leadership Summit, bringing together the top MBA students and alumni across the United States.
- Discounted access to paid events
- Discounts to events with selected partners and organizations
- City / Local Community Discounts, Programs, and Tickets
- (eg. Seattle Aquarium, Free tickets and $35 Family Plus membership (normally $299)
- Other city benefits coming soon
- Eligible to participate in Mentorship Program
- Eligible to serve on the Leadership Team as a City/Chapter Officer, Board of Directors, Associate Board Member, & Board Committee
Your paid membership dues supports our organization allowing us to provide programs and services, and is partially tax-deductible
Lifetime - Premium Membership
$1,500
No expiration
Eligibility - Open to all Prospective MBA Students, Current MBA Students, and MBA Alumni. Prospective MBA and Current MBA students will be considered “Lifetime Supporters” until receiving an MBA degree, after which you will be designated a full Lifetime Member.
Eligibility - Open to all Prospective MBA Students, Current MBA Students, and MBA Alumni. Prospective MBA and Current MBA students will be considered “Lifetime Supporters” until receiving an MBA degree, after which you will be designated a full Lifetime Member.
Add a donation for Latinx MBA Association Inc
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!