Lattes @ City Life

Flavor: Vanilla + Hazelnut — sweet and welcoming like a beverage shared with a good friend
Dream: We dream of a church of many cultures — worshipping, praying, working, dreaming, and eating together.
Flavor: Caramel + Agave — extra sweetness, like a warm invitation.
Dream: We dream of a church that opens its doors wide — offering hospitality to strangers, immigrants, refugees, and newcomers.
Flavor: Lavender + White Chocolate — soft, floral, and sweet.
Dream: We dream of a church that feels, smells, and tastes like life in the Kingdom of God.
Flavor: Dark Chocolate + Raspberry — bittersweet, like chains falling off.
Dream: We dream of a church where captives are set free and light breaks through the dark.
Flavor: Blackberry + Ginger — sweet with a little zing.
Dream: We dream of a church that crosses every barrier — learning new languages, going to new places, loving the lost.
Flavor: Peach + Vanilla — gentle, bright, a crown of beauty.
Dream: We dream of a church that binds up the brokenhearted, comforts the mourning, lifts spirits (Isaiah 61).
Flavor: Sugar-Free Caramel + Sugar-Free White Chocolate — simple and sweet.
Dream: We dream of a church that lives simply, gives generously, and shares with those in need.
Flavor: Dark Chocolate + Vanilla — a classic pair, better together.
Dream: We dream of a church where no one stands alone, no one rises alone, no one falls alone.
Don't see anything that catches your eye? Build your own!
Espresso + Vanilla Chai
Back by popular demand!
Vanilla Chai Tea Latte - for all the non-coffee drinkers
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!