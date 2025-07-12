City Life Church

Lattes @ City Life

#1: Gather
Flavor: Vanilla + Hazelnut — sweet and welcoming like a beverage shared with a good friend


Dream: We dream of a church of many cultures — worshipping, praying, working, dreaming, and eating together.



#2: Welcome Table
Flavor: Caramel + Agave — extra sweetness, like a warm invitation.


Dream: We dream of a church that opens its doors wide — offering hospitality to strangers, immigrants, refugees, and newcomers.



#3: Kingdom
Flavor: Lavender + White Chocolate — soft, floral, and sweet.


Dream: We dream of a church that feels, smells, and tastes like life in the Kingdom of God.

#4: Freedom
Flavor: Dark Chocolate + Raspberry — bittersweet, like chains falling off.


Dream: We dream of a church where captives are set free and light breaks through the dark.


#5: The Bridge
Flavor: Blackberry + Ginger — sweet with a little zing.


Dream: We dream of a church that crosses every barrier — learning new languages, going to new places, loving the lost.



#6: Comforter
Flavor: Peach + Vanilla — gentle, bright, a crown of beauty.


Dream: We dream of a church that binds up the brokenhearted, comforts the mourning, lifts spirits (Isaiah 61).


#7: Generous Cup
Flavor: Sugar-Free Caramel + Sugar-Free White Chocolate — simple and sweet.


Dream: We dream of a church that lives simply, gives generously, and shares with those in need.


#8: Together
Flavor: Dark Chocolate + Vanilla — a classic pair, better together.


Dream: We dream of a church where no one stands alone, no one rises alone, no one falls alone.


#9: Build Your Own
Don't see anything that catches your eye? Build your own!

#10: Dirty Vanilla Chai
Espresso + Vanilla Chai

Back by popular demand!

#11: Vanilla Chai Tea Latte
Vanilla Chai Tea Latte - for all the non-coffee drinkers

