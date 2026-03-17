Laugh Out Loud: A CYT Dallas Comedy Fundraiser

Enjoy a fun, family-friendly evening of comedy while supporting CYT Dallas

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This ticket includes entry to the CYT Dallas Comedy Fundraiser featuring Tim Ketchersid. Guests will experience a welcoming community atmosphere, a high-quality comedy performance, and the opportunity to connect with others who support youth in the arts.





Seating is general admission. Doors open at 6:30 PM and the show begins at 7:00 PM.