CYT Dallas

Hosted by

CYT Dallas

About this event

Laugh Out Loud: A CYT Dallas Comedy Fundraiser

907 W Main St

Lewisville, TX 75067, USA

General Admission
$50

Enjoy a fun, family-friendly evening of comedy while supporting CYT Dallas

.

This ticket includes entry to the CYT Dallas Comedy Fundraiser featuring Tim Ketchersid. Guests will experience a welcoming community atmosphere, a high-quality comedy performance, and the opportunity to connect with others who support youth in the arts.


Seating is general admission. Doors open at 6:30 PM and the show begins at 7:00 PM.

Sponsor Level - Gold
$1,000

Maximize your impact and receive premium recognition and access.

This package includes:

  • 6 event tickets with reserved seating
  • Prominent logo placement on sponsor slide and marketing materials
  • Verbal recognition during the event
  • Featured recognition on CYT Dallas social media
  • Priority access to Gala tickets with premium seating opportunities

Seating is general admission. Doors open at 6:30 PM and the show begins at 7:00 PM.

Sponsor Level - Silver
$500

Elevate your support and receive enhanced visibility and access.

This package includes:

  • 4 event tickets
  • Logo placement on sponsor slide and event materials
  • Verbal recognition during the event
  • Early access to Gala tickets with preferred seating options

Seating is general admission. Doors open at 6:30 PM and the show begins at 7:00 PM.

Sponsor Level - Bronze
$250

Support CYT Dallas while enjoying the event with added recognition and benefits.

This package includes:

  • 2 event tickets
  • Recognition on sponsor slide during the event
  • Business name listed in event materials
  • Early access to Gala ticket purchase window

Seating is general admission. Doors open at 6:30 PM and the show begins at 7:00 PM.

Concessions Bundle
$10

Make your night even better with a classic theater-style snack combo. ( Day of event will be $15 )

Includes:

  • Fresh popcorn
  • Your choice of candy
  • A drink

Perfect for enjoying during the show.

Add a donation for CYT Dallas

$

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