Laugh Out Loud: A CYT Dallas Comedy Fundraiser

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About this event
Enjoy a fun, family-friendly evening of comedy while supporting CYT Dallas
.
This ticket includes entry to the CYT Dallas Comedy Fundraiser featuring Tim Ketchersid. Guests will experience a welcoming community atmosphere, a high-quality comedy performance, and the opportunity to connect with others who support youth in the arts.
Seating is general admission. Doors open at 6:30 PM and the show begins at 7:00 PM.
Maximize your impact and receive premium recognition and access.
This package includes:
Seating is general admission. Doors open at 6:30 PM and the show begins at 7:00 PM.
Elevate your support and receive enhanced visibility and access.
This package includes:
Seating is general admission. Doors open at 6:30 PM and the show begins at 7:00 PM.
Support CYT Dallas while enjoying the event with added recognition and benefits.
This package includes:
Seating is general admission. Doors open at 6:30 PM and the show begins at 7:00 PM.
Make your night even better with a classic theater-style snack combo. ( Day of event will be $15 )
Includes:
Perfect for enjoying during the show.
$
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