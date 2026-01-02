Social Butterflies Foundation

Social Butterflies Foundation

Laugh Through the Pain Paint & Sip- Prince Inspired: Let's Go Crazy!

701 Lynnhaven Pkwy Suite G19

Virginia Beach, VA 23452, USA

Early Bird General Admission
$55
Available until Feb 7

Your Early Bird General Admission ticket includes guided paint instruction, comedy, live music, and an unlimited Dave & Buster’s game play card for a night full of creativity, laughter, and good vibes.


Come ready to paint, laugh loud, and let loose at this Prince-inspired experience—where joy, healing, and community take center stage.

General Admission
$60

Your General Admission ticket includes guided paint instruction, comedy, live music, and an unlimited Dave & Buster's game play card for a night full of creativity, laughter, and good vibes.


Come ready to paint, laugh loud, and let loose at this Prince-inspired experience—where joy, healing, and community take center stage.

