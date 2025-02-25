Laugh Your Pickleball Off™ 2025

Sept 26 -- If you're new to pickleball, a beginner and/or don't want all the competitiveness this is the ticket for you! Includes comedy show with reserved seating.
Sept 26 -- Been playing pickleball for a while now and feel comfortable with drop shots, resets and all that good stuff? This is the ticket for you! Includes comedy show with reserved seating.
Sept 26 - Comedy show will take place at Balletto Vineyards in Santa Rosa⎢Doors open at 6:00pm⎢Showtime 7:00pm
Food & Wine will be available for purchase. Please no outside alcohol. Indoor show with theater style seating
No need to worry about finding a seat; your seat will be waiting for you at a table
Session One, Sept 25 -- 8:45-10:45AM / Beginner to Advanced Beginner
Session Two, Sept 25 -- 11:45AM - 1:45PM / Advanced Players with 3.5 rating and up
Would you love to show your support even if you are unable to attend? Purchase a ticket to the event for a community member who cannot afford the event.
Includes eight raffle tickets for the sponsor! $225
Includes eight all access tickets to event, and reserved table for eight at comedy show. Also includes: event website presence, inclusion on event flyer/poster, social media posts, inclusion in email marketing, promotional table at event, event program recognition, logo inclusion on event swag.
Includes six all access tickets to event, and reserved table for six at comedy show. Also includes: event website presence, inclusion on event flyer/poster, social media posts, inclusion in email marketing, promotional table at event, event program recognition, logo inclusion on event swag.
Includes four all access tickets to event, and reserved table for four at comedy show. Also includes: event website presence, inclusion on event flyer/poster, social media posts, inclusion in email marketing, promotional table at event, event program recognition, and announcement.
Includes two all access tickets to pickleball event, and reserved table for four at comedy show. Also includes: social media posts, inclusion in some email marketing, event program recognition.
Includes table for six at comedy show only, no pickleball play.
