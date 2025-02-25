Laugh Your Pickleball Off™ 2025

One Doubletree

Rohnert Park, CA 94928, USA

Social Play Ticket - Pickleball Event + Comedy Show
$75

Sept 26 -- If you're new to pickleball, a beginner and/or don't want all the competitiveness this is the ticket for you! Includes comedy show with reserved seating.

Competitive Play Ticket - Pickleball Event + Comedy Show
$75

Sept 26 -- Been playing pickleball for a while now and feel comfortable with drop shots, resets and all that good stuff? This is the ticket for you! Includes comedy show with reserved seating.

Comedy Show Only - General Admission Open Seating
$42

Sept 26 - Comedy show will take place at Balletto Vineyards in Santa Rosa⎢Doors open at 6:00pm⎢Showtime 7:00pm
Food & Wine will be available for purchase. Please no outside alcohol. Indoor show with theater style seating

Comedy Show Only - Reserved Seating at a table
$52

No need to worry about finding a seat; your seat will be waiting for you at a table

Clinic with Pro Jill Braverman - Beginner
$150

Session One, Sept 25 -- 8:45-10:45AM / Beginner to Advanced Beginner

Clinic with Pro Jill Braverman - Players with 3.5 rating +
$150

Session Two, Sept 25 -- 11:45AM - 1:45PM / Advanced Players with 3.5 rating and up

Community Sponsor
$200

Would you love to show your support even if you are unable to attend? Purchase a ticket to the event for a community member who cannot afford the event.
Includes eight raffle tickets for the sponsor! $225

PICKLER PRO SPONSOR
$5,000

Includes eight all access tickets to event, and reserved table for eight at comedy show. Also includes: event website presence, inclusion on event flyer/poster, social media posts, inclusion in email marketing, promotional table at event, event program recognition, logo inclusion on event swag.

PICKLER GOLD SPONSOR
$2,500

Includes six all access tickets to event, and reserved table for six at comedy show. Also includes: event website presence, inclusion on event flyer/poster, social media posts, inclusion in email marketing, promotional table at event, event program recognition, logo inclusion on event swag.

PICKLER SILVER
$1,500

Includes four all access tickets to event, and reserved table for four at comedy show. Also includes: event website presence, inclusion on event flyer/poster, social media posts, inclusion in email marketing, promotional table at event, event program recognition, and announcement.

PICKLER BRONZE
$1,000

Includes two all access tickets to pickleball event, and reserved table for four at comedy show. Also includes: social media posts, inclusion in some email marketing, event program recognition.

PICKLER PAL
$500

Includes table for six at comedy show only, no pickleball play.

Add a donation for Autism Arts & Athletics Foundation

$

