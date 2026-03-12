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About this event
Enjoy admission to the Laughs & Jazz Scholarship Brunch, an afternoon of live entertainment, laughter, music, and purpose in support of the NCCU Alumni Association – Durham Chapter Scholarship Fund. General Admission includes brunch and access to the full program as we raise support for deserving students from Durham attending North Carolina Central University.
Enjoy an elevated experience at the Laughs & Jazz Scholarship Brunch as a VIP guest. Your ticket includes brunch, premium seating, full access to the event, a VIP photo opportunity with the comedians, and a special VIP keepsake. VIP guests will also receive recognition as valued supporters of the NCCU Alumni Association – Durham Chapter Scholarship Fund. Join us for an unforgettable afternoon of comedy, jazz, and community impact as we invest in the next generation of Eagles.
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