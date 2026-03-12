Enjoy an elevated experience at the Laughs & Jazz Scholarship Brunch as a VIP guest. Your ticket includes brunch, premium seating, full access to the event, a VIP photo opportunity with the comedians, and a special VIP keepsake. VIP guests will also receive recognition as valued supporters of the NCCU Alumni Association – Durham Chapter Scholarship Fund. Join us for an unforgettable afternoon of comedy, jazz, and community impact as we invest in the next generation of Eagles.