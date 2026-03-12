Hosted by

Durham Chapter - NCCU Alumni Association

About this event

Laughs & Jazz Scholarship Brunch

4700 Emperor Blvd

at Exit, 282 Page Rd I-40, Durham, NC 27703, USA

General Admission
$125

Enjoy admission to the Laughs & Jazz Scholarship Brunch, an afternoon of live entertainment, laughter, music, and purpose in support of the NCCU Alumni Association – Durham Chapter Scholarship Fund. General Admission includes brunch and access to the full program as we raise support for deserving students from Durham attending North Carolina Central University.  

VIP Admission
$150

Enjoy an elevated experience at the Laughs & Jazz Scholarship Brunch as a VIP guest. Your ticket includes brunch, premium seating, full access to the event, a VIP photo opportunity with the comedians, and a special VIP keepsake. VIP guests will also receive recognition as valued supporters of the NCCU Alumni Association – Durham Chapter Scholarship Fund. Join us for an unforgettable afternoon of comedy, jazz, and community impact as we invest in the next generation of Eagles.  

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