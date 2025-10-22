Sales closed

Laughter League's Silent Auction

Self-Care Gift Box By Candlelilla Co.
$25

Starting bid

Handmade essential oil Reiki-infused candle, bar soap, and bath salts. All natural, vegan, small-batch made with 100% essential oils and love.

Dinner and Drinks Basket
$160

Starting bid

Three bottles of wine from Hartford Court Russian River Valley winery and a $100 gift

card to City Feed and Supply. Wine includes a Chardonnay, a Pinot Noir, and a Zinfandel.

60-minute Treatment By Stepping Stone Wellness
$65

Starting bid

Choose any treatment from the following:


Acupuncture & Chinese Herbal Medicine

Massage Therapy

Abdominal Therapy

Craniosacral Therapy

Reflexology

Vibrational Sound Therapy

Pediatric and Adolescent Treatments

Film Fan Membership From Coolidge Corner Theatre
$65

Starting bid

Coolidge Corner Basket
$35

Starting bid

$35 Gift Card to Brookline Booksmith and two tickets to a show of your choice at

Puppet Showplace Theatre

Coffee Lover Basket
$175

Starting bid

1369 Coffee House’s weekly splurge card entitles the holder to one free drink of choice per week for a year. The basket also includes a reusable travel mug, two chocolate bars, and 12oz of Mina Rica coffee

Self-Care & Massage Basket
$85

Starting bid

1 hour massage by Jo K. Gray Massage and a Cleenland gift basket with $20 Cleenland

gift certificate

Metal Print By Dr. Mal
$60

Starting bid

Metal Print By Dr. Mal
$40

Starting bid

Mandala By Joy Powers
$40

Starting bid

Clyde By LTP Mosaics
$160

Starting bid

