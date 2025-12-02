Laughter League's Silent Auction - New York

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Designed for home or office, the Ember Mug 2 does more than simply keep your coffee hot. Our smart mug allows you to set an exact drinking temperature, so your coffee is never too hot, or too cold.
Ember then maintains your chosen temperature for up to 1.5 hours with the Ember Mug 2, 10 oz and up to 80 minutes with the Ember Mug 2, 14 oz - so your hot beverage stays perfect. Ember Mug 2 is safe to hand wash and submersible up to 1 meter in water.
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Aya is a native speaker of Japanese, with training and experience as a Japanese instructor. She has taught at the University of the South, Hills Learning, VL247 (online), and tutored privately. In addition, she was a facilitator of the weekly Japanese Storytime at the Brooklyn Library at the Bushwick branch for young children. She has taught all levels of students, including absolute beginners and those preparing for the N2 exam. You can bring in a topic/material to practice your conversation skills, ask grammatical questions, or go over a textbook (I have Genki, Ohisama, Marugoto, and Japanese: The Spoken Language. If you'd like to use another textbook, please send the pictures of the pages that you'd like to study). This package includes four 60-minute online lessons designed to achieve your goal.
60-minute
Starting bid
GIARDINELLI STUDENT Bb CLARINET GCL 301 Intermediate.Brand new, hard case, full kit, and cleaning supplies
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Starting bid
Starting bid
Laughter League will organize a team of two clowns to cook dinner for you and three friends for a dinner party hosted in your home!
The clowns will bring ingredients to cook dinner in your kitchen. Please make dietary restrictions known when scheduling your event.
Starting bid
15” x 11.75”, Inkjet photo print embroidered with cotton, rayon, and wool.
Starting bid
15” x 11.75”, Inkjet photo print embroidered with cotton, rayon, and wool. "
Starting bid
Two hours of one-on-one tutoring for one of the listed standardized tests. Verbal and/or Math instruction.
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BLACK LEATHER PURSE, two buckles, original dust bag
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An extremely nearsighted member of the orchestra is very late for the concert. She loses her glasses while preparing to play her instrument - the triangle. We learn she’s late for the performance because of a recent tryst with her lover. How do we know? She finds her blouse is half off, and she’s wearing handcuffs.
performer
Bid on this number for an upcoming event - a gala evening, a birthday party, a benefit… This piece can be easily performed in a variety of spaces - on a large stage, a postage stamp-sized stage, or in a living room. Keep in mind that Hilary is well known for this number and has been seen in over 25 countries worldwide to great aplomb. Ordinarily, the price to hire this performance would be $800.
Starting bid
Pelham Marionette circa 1970
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Starting bid
Starting bid
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