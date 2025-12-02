Hosted by

Laughter League

About this event

Sales closed

Laughter League's Silent Auction - North Texas

Coca-Cola’s Classic Christmas Premier Passes
$150

Starting bid

Dallas’ most magical Christmas immersive event is here, completely reimagined with a brand-new trail, fresh story moments, and dazzling surprises waiting around every turn.


Wander through 90,000 square feet of holiday magic at Dallas Midtown

A Christmas Carol at Dallas Theatre Center
$75

Starting bid

Two tickets to A Christmas Carol on a date of your choice

Reed and Barton Silver Serving Set
$50

Starting bid

Silver Plated Serving Set. 100 year warrenty.

Date Nights for a Year at Stomping Ground Comedy Theatre
$150

Starting bid

1 year of Date Nights to Stomping Ground (24 tickets)

Omnium 'I'm Possible'
$80

Starting bid

Family four pack of tickets to Omnium Circus at Garland Arts Center, featuring Riley and Monday and an incredible cast of circus artists!

Dinner & Show Package 1
$100

Starting bid

Two Tickets to Hip Pocket Theater

$125 Blue Goose Cantina Gift Card

Dinner & Show Package 2
$50

Starting bid

Two tickets to Kitchen Dog

Aw Shucks $50 Gift Card

Coffee Lover Basket
$100

Starting bid

A year's supply of coffee from White Rock Coffee and a coffee mug

Family Portrait Session
$700

Starting bid

FINE ART PHOTO SESSION

Includes:

3 hr. session

stylist and 1 20x24 Gallery Print

Family of 4 photographed as a group

and individually.

Blowing Bubbles By Veronica Kubiak
$75

Starting bid

Cooking with Clowns
$100

Starting bid

Laughter League will organize a team of two clowns to cook dinner for you and three friends for a dinner party hosted in your home!


The clowns will bring ingredients to cook dinner in your kitchen. Please make dietary restrictions known when scheduling your event.

Vintage Clown Marionette
$50

Starting bid

Vintage Pelham Marionette, originally produced in the 1970s. Includes original packaging.

Vintage Princess Marionette
$50

Starting bid

Vintage Pelham Marionette, originally produced in the 1970s. Includes original packaging.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!