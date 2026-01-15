Laughter League's Silent VIRTUAL Auction

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Starting bid
Black leather purse with two buckles
Includes original dust bag
Market Value: $2,000
Shipping Cost: $20
Starting bid
GIARDINELLI STUDENT Bb CLARINET
GCL 301 Intermediate.Brand new, hard case, full kit, and cleaning supplies
Market Value: $800
Shipping Cost: $50
Starting bid
Designer Cole Haan boots
Size 7.5
Market Value: $250
Shipping Cost: $30
Starting bid
Flying, 2022
Photo on inkjet printable fabric, embroidered with wool, silk, and cotton.
Direct sunlight may damage this work of art.
Market Value: $300
Shipping Cost: $40
Starting bid
Floating, 2022
Photo on inkjet printable fabric, embroidered with wool, silk, and cotton.
Direct sunlight may damage this work of art.
Markey Value: $300
Shipping Cost: $40
Starting bid
Aya (Dr. Kiki)'s Japanese Language Lesson (Online)
Aya is a native speaker of Japanese, with training andexperience as a Japanese instructor. She has taught at University of the South, Hills Learning, VL247 (online) and tutored privately. Additionally, she served as a facilitator of the weekly Japanese Storytime at the Brooklyn Library's Bushwick branch for young children. She has taught all levels of students, including absolute beginners and those preparing for the N2 exam. You can bring in a topic/material to practice your conversation skills, ask grammatical questions, or go over a textbook (I have Genki, Ohisama, Marugoto, and Japanese: The Spoken Language. If you'd like to use another textbook, please
send the pictures of the pages that you'd like to study.) This package includes four 60-minute online lessons designed to achieve your goal.
Market Value $240
No Shipping Cost
Starting bid
Redeem for four (4) tickets to a show in the 2025-26 New Victory Season.
* Tickets subject to availability. One ticket per voucher. Voucher is non-transferrable and must be redeemed to receive a ticket. Tickets may be released 15 minutes prior to curtain.
Expires May 17, 2026. *Not valid for performances December 5, 2025 through December 28, 2025 or May 30 2026 through June 21 2026. Value $47.
Market Value: $188
No Shipping Cost
Starting bid
Ember then maintains your chosen temperature for up to 1.5 hours with the
Ember Mug 2, 10 oz and up to 80 minutes
with the Ember Mug 2, 14 oz - so your hot
beverage stays perfect. Ember Mug 2 is safe to hand-wash and submersible up to 1 meter in water.
Market Value: $120
Shipping Cost: $15
Starting bid
Two hours of one-on-one tutoring
for one of the listed standardized tests. Verbal and/or Math instruction.
Market Value $950
No Shipping Cost
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