Laughter League's Silent VIRTUAL Auction

Aya (Dr. Kiki)'s Japanese Language Lesson (Online)





Aya is a native speaker of Japanese, with training andexperience as a Japanese instructor. She has taught at University of the South, Hills Learning, VL247 (online) and tutored privately. Additionally, she served as a facilitator of the weekly Japanese Storytime at the Brooklyn Library's Bushwick branch for young children. She has taught all levels of students, including absolute beginners and those preparing for the N2 exam. You can bring in a topic/material to practice your conversation skills, ask grammatical questions, or go over a textbook (I have Genki, Ohisama, Marugoto, and Japanese: The Spoken Language. If you'd like to use another textbook, please

send the pictures of the pages that you'd like to study.) This package includes four 60-minute online lessons designed to achieve your goal.





Market Value $240

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