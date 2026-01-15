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Laughter League

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Laughter League's Silent VIRTUAL Auction

Roger Vivier Purse item
Roger Vivier Purse item
Roger Vivier Purse item
Roger Vivier Purse
$320

Starting bid

Black leather purse with two buckles


Includes original dust bag


Market Value: $2,000

Shipping Cost: $20

Giardinelli Clarinet item
Giardinelli Clarinet item
Giardinelli Clarinet item
Giardinelli Clarinet
$250

Starting bid

GIARDINELLI STUDENT Bb CLARINET


GCL 301 Intermediate.Brand new, hard case, full kit, and cleaning supplies


Market Value: $800

Shipping Cost: $50

Cole Haan Heart Booties item
Cole Haan Heart Booties item
Cole Haan Heart Booties item
Cole Haan Heart Booties
$105

Starting bid

Designer Cole Haan boots


Size 7.5


Market Value: $250

Shipping Cost: $30

Flying by Kathryn Lineberger item
Flying by Kathryn Lineberger item
Flying by Kathryn Lineberger
$140

Starting bid

Flying, 2022


Photo on inkjet printable fabric, embroidered with wool, silk, and cotton.


Direct sunlight may damage this work of art.


Market Value: $300

Shipping Cost: $40

Floating by Kathryn Lineberger item
Floating by Kathryn Lineberger item
Floating by Kathryn Lineberger
$140

Starting bid

Floating, 2022


Photo on inkjet printable fabric, embroidered with wool, silk, and cotton.


Direct sunlight may damage this work of art.


Markey Value: $300

Shipping Cost: $40

Japanese Language Lessons
$100

Starting bid

Aya (Dr. Kiki)'s Japanese Language Lesson (Online)


Aya is a native speaker of Japanese, with training andexperience as a Japanese instructor. She has taught at University of the South, Hills Learning, VL247 (online) and tutored privately. Additionally, she served as a facilitator of the weekly Japanese Storytime at the Brooklyn Library's Bushwick branch for young children. She has taught all levels of students, including absolute beginners and those preparing for the N2 exam. You can bring in a topic/material to practice your conversation skills, ask grammatical questions, or go over a textbook (I have Genki, Ohisama, Marugoto, and Japanese: The Spoken Language. If you'd like to use another textbook, please

send the pictures of the pages that you'd like to study.) This package includes four 60-minute online lessons designed to achieve your goal.


Market Value $240

No Shipping Cost

Tickets to the New Victory Theatre item
Tickets to the New Victory Theatre
$75

Starting bid

Redeem for four (4) tickets to a show in the 2025-26 New Victory Season.


* Tickets subject to availability. One ticket per voucher. Voucher is non-transferrable and must be redeemed to receive a ticket. Tickets may be released 15 minutes prior to curtain.


Expires May 17, 2026. *Not valid for performances December 5, 2025 through December 28, 2025 or May 30 2026 through June 21 2026. Value $47.


Market Value: $188

No Shipping Cost

Ember Temperature Control Cup item
Ember Temperature Control Cup item
Ember Temperature Control Cup
$65

Starting bid

Ember then maintains your chosen temperature for up to 1.5 hours with the

Ember Mug 2, 10 oz and up to 80 minutes

with the Ember Mug 2, 14 oz - so your hot

beverage stays perfect. Ember Mug 2 is safe to hand-wash and submersible up to 1 meter in water.


Market Value: $120

Shipping Cost: $15

Tutoring with Jonathan Arak
$300

Starting bid

Two hours of one-on-one tutoring

for one of the listed standardized tests. Verbal and/or Math instruction.


Market Value $950

No Shipping Cost

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!