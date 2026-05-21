Launch & Lunch Fundraiser

Help us LAUNCH our non-profit efforts with lunch as we introduce Learn Grow EMPOWER, Inc.





We exist to empower students, families and educators to have unique educational opportunities, parental advocacy skills and additional professional learning or support/opportunities when local schools may not be able to do so.





We have impact to make! Let’s do it! We need your support.





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