​Launch Her Future: A Fundraiser for Girls Academic Leadership Academy (GALA): Dr. Michelle King School for STEM

USC 665 W Exposition Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90089, USA
Be Inspired, One Seat at a Time
Experience the brilliance of GALA’s future STEM leaders up close! Join us for breakfast, explore the student STEM exhibition, meet the young changemakers, and connect with a community dedicated to girls’ education and leadership.
Support Her Future, Spark Change
Enjoy prime seating for four and be recognized as a valued event sponsor on our website, program, signage, and pre- and post-event coverage. Your sponsorship supports GALA’s mission while giving you a front-row seat to student innovation and leadership.
Elevate Her Vision, Empower a Table
Claim a full table for your team or guests (8 seats), and sponsor a GALA student and GALA staff member to attend. Includes premium sponsorship recognition on our website, program, signage, and pre- and post-event coverage. Enjoy a VIP tour of GALA, a personalized table name, and immerse yourself in the brilliance of our student leaders and STEM trailblazers.
Help Her Rise, Priority Table Sponsorship
Claim a priority table for your team or guests (8 seats), and sponsor a GALA student and GALA leader to sit at your table. Includes premium sponsorship recognition on our website, program, signage, and pre- and post-event coverage. Enjoy a VIP tour of GALA, a personalized table name, and immerse yourself in the brilliance of our student leaders and STEM trailblazers.
At this level, you will also get sponsorship naming for our spring Young Women's Career Conference through website and signage.
Champion Her Dreams, Be Part of Her Legacy
Make an unforgettable impact by sponsoring two a tables of 8 (16 tickets) and sponsor two GALA students and two GALA staff members to attend. Receive premium recognition on our website, program, signage, and pre- and post-event coverage. Enjoy the honor of presenting a student scholarship at GALA’s senior breakfast. Includes a VIP school tour and deeper connection to GALA’s mission.
At this level, you will also get sponsorship naming for our spring Young Women's Career Conference through website and signage, and an opportunity to plan a personalized collaborative volunteer event at GALA.
Lead the Launch — Presented by YOU
Be our presenting sponsor with two premium tables (16 tickets) and top billing across all event materials ( website, program, signage, and pre- and post-event coverage). Sponsor attendance for two GALA students and two GALA staff members to attend. Present two scholarships at GALA’s senior breakfast and enjoy exclusive recognition, a VIP tour, and lasting visibility as a true leader in supporting girls in STEM.
At this level, you will also get sponsorship naming for our spring Young Women's Career Conference through website and signage, and an opportunity to plan a personalized collaborative volunteer event at GALA.
