​Launch Her Future: A Fundraiser for Girls Academic Leadership Academy (GALA): Dr. Michelle King School for STEM

Help Her Rise, Priority Table Sponsorship

Claim a priority table for your team or guests (8 seats), and sponsor a GALA student and GALA leader to sit at your table. Includes premium sponsorship recognition on our website, program, signage, and pre- and post-event coverage. Enjoy a VIP tour of GALA, a personalized table name, and immerse yourself in the brilliance of our student leaders and STEM trailblazers.





At this level, you will also get sponsorship naming for our spring Young Women's Career Conference through website and signage.