Launch Party 2026

Join us on January 24th at the Turtle Bay Museum.
The Competition begins at
7 pm in the Turtle Bay Museum
Taste unique cocktails, artisan-crafted appetizers, while you cheer on your favorite mixologists and let's party for a cause!
Must be 21 to attend.
*Your ticket is your donation*
Cocktail Attire
Not sure what to expect? Click here to find out: https://f.io/tGCtJsj8
Grab your hotel room block rate for $199 with our link after purchase.
Support your favorite local bar and help them win the Hype Award! These restaurants work so hard to make you smile, so let's show them some love and get them one step closer to being crowned the community favorite.
Plus, your vote helps bring awareness to LaunchPad 4 Kids and our mission to fund extracurricular activities for local children. Let’s make a difference together! Learn how it works here: https://launchpad4kids.org/how-it-works
Post a picture after you vote and tag @LaunchPad4Kids on social so we can share on our stories!
-Two tickets to the Launch Party
-FB, IG, and LinkedIn mention
-Logo on LaunchPad Website
-Group slide show
-Two tickets to the Launch Party
-FB, IG, and LinkedIn mention
-Logo on LaunchPad Website
-Newsletter mention
-FB & IG story shoutouts
-one feed promo feature
-Group slide show
-Two tickets to the Launch Party
-FB, IG, and LinkedIn mention
-Logo on LaunchPad Website
-Newsletter mention
-FB & IG story shoutouts
-one feed promo feature
Individual slide show
