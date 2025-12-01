Launchpad 4 Kids

About this raffle

Launch Party 2026

General Admission Launch Party Event Ticket
$100

Join us on January 24th at the Turtle Bay Museum.

The Competition begins at

7 pm in the Turtle Bay Museum


Taste unique cocktails, artisan-crafted appetizers, while you cheer on your favorite mixologists and let's party for a cause!


Must be 21 to attend.

*Your ticket is your donation*

Cocktail Attire


Not sure what to expect? Click here to find out: https://f.io/tGCtJsj8


Grab your hotel room block rate for $199 with our link after purchase.

Vote for Cheesecakes Unlimited
Free

Support your favorite local bar and help them win the Hype Award! These restaurants work so hard to make you smile, so let's show them some love and get them one step closer to being crowned the community favorite.


Plus, your vote helps bring awareness to LaunchPad 4 Kids and our mission to fund extracurricular activities for local children. Let’s make a difference together! Learn how it works here: https://launchpad4kids.org/how-it-works


Post a picture after you vote and tag @LaunchPad4Kids on social so we can share on our stories!

Vote for CR Gibbs American Grille
Free

Vote for Fomo Bar
Free

Vote for Karlines Restaurant & Bar
Free

Vote for Market Street Blade and Barrel
Free

Vote for Monroes Nightclub & Karaoke
Free

Vote for Mosaic Restaurant
Free

Vote for Vintage Public House
Free

Space Explorer Sponsor
$500
This includes 2 tickets

-Two tickets to the Launch Party

-FB, IG, and LinkedIn mention

-Logo on LaunchPad Website

-Group slide show

Cosmic Blast
$1,000
This includes 4 tickets

-Two tickets to the Launch Party

-FB, IG, and LinkedIn mention

-Logo on LaunchPad Website

-Newsletter mention

-FB & IG story shoutouts

-one feed promo feature

-Group slide show

Galactic Boost
$2,500
This includes 10 tickets

-Two tickets to the Launch Party

-FB, IG, and LinkedIn mention

-Logo on LaunchPad Website

-Newsletter mention

-FB & IG story shoutouts

-one feed promo feature

Individual slide show

Add a donation for Launchpad 4 Kids

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!