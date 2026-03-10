Valparaiso Lacrosse

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Valparaiso Lacrosse

About this event

Laundry Fundraiser

5 Gallon Bucket of Laundry Detergent
$49

5 Gallon Bucket of Laundry Soap -Options available:


Comparable to Tide: Original; w/Softener; w/Bleach; w/Febreeze; Spring Scent; Coldwater; Free & Clear


Comparable to Gain: Original; Apple Tango

5 Gallon Bucket of Fabric Softner
$49

Fabric Softener


Comparable to Downy: Fresh

Comparable to Gain Softener: Tropical

5 Gallon Bucket of Dishsoap
$49

Dish Soap - Comparable to Dawn Ultra Original

125 Count Laundry Pods
$35

125 Count laundry Pods -


comparable to Tide: regular or free & clear

150 count Dishwasher Pods
$35

150 count Dishwasher Pods (comparable to Cascade Platinum)

Scent booster beads (5 lb bag)
$35

Comparable to Unstoppables (Blue or Green Options)

Stain Remover (2 -32oz spray bottles)
$35
Dryer Sheets (6 boxes of 80)
$35

Dryer sheets - 480 count

Add a donation for Valparaiso Lacrosse

$

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