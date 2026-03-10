Laundry Fundraiser

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5 Gallon Bucket of Laundry Soap -Options available:
Comparable to Tide: Original; w/Softener; w/Bleach; w/Febreeze; Spring Scent; Coldwater; Free & Clear
Comparable to Gain: Original; Apple Tango
Fabric Softener
Comparable to Downy: Fresh
Comparable to Gain Softener: Tropical
Dish Soap - Comparable to Dawn Ultra Original
125 Count laundry Pods -
comparable to Tide: regular or free & clear
150 count Dishwasher Pods (comparable to Cascade Platinum)
Comparable to Unstoppables (Blue or Green Options)
Dryer sheets - 480 count
$
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