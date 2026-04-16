Enter to win a Cat Tree - Main Street Festival 2026 / Participa para ganar un árbol para gatos — Festival de Main Street 2026

Hosted by
About this raffle
$
1 raffle ticket. $1.00 per ticket. / 1 boleto de rifa. $1.00 por boleto.
6 raffle tickets for the price of 5. That's one bonus ticket. That's only $.83 per ticket. / 6 boletos para la rifa por el precio de 5. Eso es un boleto de regalo. ¡Sale a solo $0.83 por boleto!
13 raffle tickets for the price of 10. That's three bonus tickets. That's only $.77 per ticket. / 13 boletos de rifa por el precio de 10. Eso son tres boletos de regalo. Sale a solo $0.77 por boleto.
20 raffle tickets for the price of 15. That's 5 bonus tickets. That's only $.75 per ticket. / 20 boletos para la rifa por el precio de 15. Eso son 5 boletos de regalo. ¡Sale a solo $0.75 por boleto!
30 raffle tickets for the price of 20. That's 10 bonus tickets. This is our best deal at only $.67 per ticket. / 30 boletos para la rifa por el precio de 20. Eso equivale a 10 boletos de regalo. Esta es nuestra mejor oferta, a solo $0.67 por boleto.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!