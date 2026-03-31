Laurel Elementary Playground Party Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Get ready to cheer on the San Jose Sharks at a home game! This package includes 2 center ice tickets, a parking pass and a $30 food credit.
Fair Market Value: $1000.
Restrictions: Must be redeemed at a mutually agreeable date in the 26-27 season. Playoff tickets not included.
Thanks: an anonymous donor!
Starting bid
Grab a babysitter and some friends, and head to the Fox Theater for some amazing music! This item is four tickets for a show and a private pre-show tour of the historic Fox Theater. Choose from one of the following shows:
Oh Wonder - April 29
Good Kid - May 6
The Midnight - May 14
Juvenile - June 5
Marcus King Band - July 7
Passion Pit - August 16
Fair Market Value: Priceless!
Restrictions: Only valid for one of the shows linked above. Pre-show tour will be arranged with staff.
Thanks: Fox Theater for your generous donation!
Starting bid
Get what you need for your home or garden at Laurel Ace Hardware, our local “has it all” hardware store! Family owned and operated, so you know you are supporting our neighbors when you shop here.
Fair Market Value: $60.
Restrictions: None.
Thanks: Laurel Ace Hardware for your generous donation!
Starting bid
Get fit with a package of 8 group fitness classes with Remi Henderson at Elite Fitness Studio! Centrally located at 4116 MacArthur, right in the Laurel, Elite Fitness is your go-to for group classes, personal training, and nutrition.
Fair Market Value: $500
Restrictions: Must be redeemed by 4/30/2027.
Thanks: Remi Henderson for your generous donation!
Starting bid
Pacific Pipe, our local giant climbing gym, is great for a date or to bring the whole family! This item includes four passes which could be used either for a day pass or a class—so grab someone special to learn how to climb, or take the whole family for a day of bouldering or topropes!
Fair Market Value: $100.
Restrictions: None.
Thanks: Pacific Pipe Climbing for your generous donation!
Starting bid
Do you have that one area of your house that, with a little bit of attention, could really bring the whole home together? Let the experts at OTJ, an award-winning architecture and interior design firm, guide you, turning your house into the home you’ve always envisioned. You bring the inspiration photos, and they will put together palettes, furniture ideas, and vignettes.
Fair Market Value: $660
Restrictions: The Design Presentation Phase is the conclusion of OTJ's scope under this auction item. The consultation will be for interior design services only.
Thanks: OTJ for your generous donation!
Starting bid
The Oakland Museum of CA is our local treasure! This item is an exclusive tour for 6 where museum staff will lead a gallery walkthrough highlighting the work they did to bring specific art/exhibitions out on display. Everything from our living collections (pond, snake, garden) to our gallery spaces takes teams of people to build, design, and plan for the future. Learn about the process from concept to display from those who care for the collections and the backgrounds that led them to this work (many are artists in their own right) and leave inspired to create your own masterpieces!
Fair Market Value: Priceless
Restrictions: Must be scheduled at a mutually agreeable time, Wednesday-Friday. Expires April 30, 2027
Thanks: OMCA for your generous donation!
Starting bid
No trip to the North Bay with kids is complete without a stop at the Bay Area Discovery Museum in Sausalito! Bring the whole family with a pass for up to 5, and explore the interactive exhibits designed for kids 6 months to 10 years old.
Fair Market Value: $125.
Restrictions: Must be used in one visit.
Thanks: Anonymous donor.
Starting bid
This is the biggest and grandest of all gift baskets from Frog Hollow Farm, local in Brentwood. A basket of fresh seasonally ripe mixed fruit pairs with our five best-selling fruit spreads made on-site using our own legendary fruits. Also included in this gift set is a 6-inch tin of Hungarian shortbread. An assortment of our oven-fresh cookies like Pluot Chocolate Chip Cookies, Amaretti Cookies, and Triple Chocolate Olive Oil Brownies, baked fresh in our farm kitchen, team up with organic almonds from our farm and chocolate toffee pistachios from Maisie Jane's California Sunshine Products to bring you a select offering of snacks that are great for any occasion.
Fair Market Value: $200.
Restrictions: Box shipped within the United States, shipping Monday or Tuesday.
Thanks: Frog Hollow Farm for your generous donation!
Starting bid
This set includes three Standard Baggu bags and one Hello Kitty Purse Charm/ Keychain, part of the BAGGU x Sanrio collaboration collection. Each Standard Baggu is made from recycled ripstop nylon and fits up to three grocery bags worth of items.
Fair Market Value: $88.
Restrictions: Pick up at Laurel Elementary.
Thanks: Baggu for your generous donation!
Starting bid
Berkeley-based and LA-born fine jewelry and lifestyle brand Ariel Gordon Jewelry is known for personalized 14k gold jewelry and accessories. Every piece is hand-made in LA by skilled artisans, engravers, and stone setters.
Fair Market Value: $150.
Restrictions: None.
Thanks: Ariel Gordon Jewelry for your generous donation!
Starting bid
Come join the fun at Club Pilates in Rockridge. This certificate includes two pilates reformer classes and a pair of grippy socks.
Fair Market Value: $100.
Restrictions: New clients only; not valid at other Club Pilates locations.
Thanks: Club Pilates Rockridge for your generous donation!
Starting bid
Spend the night in Ballhalla watching the Valkyries take on the new Toronto Tempo! Two prime tickets right next to the guest tunnel, Section 17 row A3.
Fair Market Value: $1000
Restrictions: For August 4th game against Toronto Tempo only.
Thanks: Anonymous donor!
Starting bid
Loard’s, the classic ice cream shop, has been joined by Weslo’s, the new sandwich shop! Enjoy lunch, sweet treats, or catering.
Fair Market Value: $25.
Restrictions: None.
Thanks: Weslo’s/Loards for your generous donation!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!