Laurel Hoodies 2026

Available in sizes 2T through 5T.
Adult sizes have a drawstring in the hood while the child sizes do not.
Click on "more details" to see sizing chart.
With a super soft blend of Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton, kangaroo pockets, and ribbed trim, indoor-outdoor essential will being lightweight warmth and comfort to budding style icons. This full zip up hoodie features a relaxed fit, zip front and kangaroo pocket.
Features: Side-seamed. Retail fit. Kangaroo pockets. Ribbed cuffs and waistband. No drawstrings. Tear-away label.
Available in sizes Youth Small through Youth XL. Adult sizes have a drawstring in the hood while the child sizes do not.
Click on "more details" to see sizing chart.
With super soft blends of Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton, kangaroo pockets, and ribbed trim, this fresh update on this season's most popular style will bring style to any growing trendsetter. This full zip up hoodie features a relaxed fit, zip front and kangaroo pocket make this style ideal for every day.
Features: Side-seamed. Retail fit. Kangaroo pockets. Ribbed cuffs and waistband. No drawstrings. Tear-away label.
Available in Small through Extra Large
Click on "more details" to see sizing chart.
An incredibly soft and relaxed unisex full zip up hoodie, spun from a plush poly-cotton blend, will quickly become a go-to essential. Features a relaxed fit, hood with white drawstrings, full zip closure and ribbed cuffs and waistband. Offered in a variety of solid, colorblocked, digital fleece, marble fleece and neon colors.
Features: Side-seamed. Retail fit. Unisex sizing. Full zip closure with white taping. Ribbed cuffs and waistband. Kangaroo pockets. White chord drawstring.
Available in 2XL and 3XL
Click on "more details" to see sizing chart.
We are planning to order a limited number of extra Hoodies and would be happy to give them to any students who might otherwise not be able to afford one. Please select this option if you would like to be on the wait-list to receive one. You will have the opportunity to enter sizing information at checkout. If you have more than one child at Laurel, please select multiple hoodies.
If you would like to help us pay for more of these hoodies, simply add a donation below.
Help us sponsor hoodies for those who may be unable to afford one themselves.
$
