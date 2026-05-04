About this event
Enjoy an elegant evening with access to the full gala program, including a plated meal, silent auction, beer and wine bar, and live music. Each ticket also includes one complimentary drink ticket.
For guests purchasing a table, please purchase six tickets in one order to ensure your party is seated together.
Support the Laurel, Lace, & Legacy Gala as a Patron Sponsor and help benefit the restoration of the historic Berrong-Oakley House. Patron Sponsors will receive recognition in event materials and two tickets to attend the gala.
Includes:
Name listed in the event program
Recognition on the event website
2 gala tickets
$
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