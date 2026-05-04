Towns County Historical Society

Hosted by

Towns County Historical Society

About this event

Laurel, Lace, & Legacy Gala

228 Maple St

Young Harris, GA 30582, USA

General Admission
$75

Enjoy an elegant evening with access to the full gala program, including a plated meal, silent auction, beer and wine bar, and live music. Each ticket also includes one complimentary drink ticket.


For guests purchasing a table, please purchase six tickets in one order to ensure your party is seated together.

Patron Sponsor
$500

Support the Laurel, Lace, & Legacy Gala as a Patron Sponsor and help benefit the restoration of the historic Berrong-Oakley House. Patron Sponsors will receive recognition in event materials and two tickets to attend the gala.

Includes:

Name listed in the event program
Recognition on the event website
2 gala tickets

Add a donation for Towns County Historical Society

$

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