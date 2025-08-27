Laurel Magnet PTO Membership Drive 25/26

Level 1: Fan*
$15

Valid for one year

Join the Laurel Magnet PTO team of supporters.

*minimum $15 per membership.

Level 2: Player
$25

Valid for one year

Kick off the season with a Laurel Magnet sticker and pencil.

Level 3: Team Captain
$50

Valid for one year

Celebrate your student's special day with their name in lights on the school marquee.

Level 4: MVP
$100

Valid for one year

Fuel your early mornings with your very own Laurel mug.

Level 5: Coach
$150

Valid for one year

Make your mark with a family shoutout on our Yearbook Family Hall of Fame page.

Add a donation for Laurel Magnet PTO

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!