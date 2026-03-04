Laurel Mountain VFW Post 410's Membership 2026

Annual Membership – Laurel Mountain VFW Post 410

Support veterans and your local community by becoming an Annual Member of Laurel Mountain VFW Post 410.

Your membership helps us continue our mission of serving veterans, supporting local programs, honoring those who served, and strengthening our community in Belington, WV.

Whether you are renewing your membership or joining for the first time, your support makes a real difference.

Thank you for standing with those who served. 🇺🇸