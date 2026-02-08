Lavaca Neighborhood Association

Offered by

Lavaca Neighborhood Association

About the memberships

Lavaca Neighborhood Association Business Memberships

Silver
$100

Valid until April 22, 2027

Welcome to Resident & Non-Resident Businesses. Includes advertisement of your business in our e-newsletter once a quarter (first month of the quarter). Voting rights are reserved for resident businesses only.

Gold
$200

Valid until April 22, 2027

Includes Silver tier benefits, plus advertisement on LNA’s website, and invitation to be on the agenda of any of our general meetings to present your business or pass out samples.

Platinum
$500

Valid until April 22, 2027

Includes Gold tier benefits, plus repeat advertisement of your business in every e-newsletter (every two weeks), and inclusion of your business logo on LNA merchandise.

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