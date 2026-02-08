Lavaca Neighborhood Association Business Memberships

About the memberships
Valid until April 22, 2027
Welcome to Resident & Non-Resident Businesses. Includes advertisement of your business in our e-newsletter once a quarter (first month of the quarter). Voting rights are reserved for resident businesses only.
Valid until April 22, 2027
Includes Silver tier benefits, plus advertisement on LNA’s website, and invitation to be on the agenda of any of our general meetings to present your business or pass out samples.
Valid until April 22, 2027
Includes Gold tier benefits, plus repeat advertisement of your business in every e-newsletter (every two weeks), and inclusion of your business logo on LNA merchandise.
$
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