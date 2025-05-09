Lavender and Laughter - A Walk To End Alzheimer's Kickoff Event featuring Byron Trimble

2565 American Way

Grand Junction, CO 81501, USA

VIP Lounge - limited seating!
$60

Grants VIP Lounge entry, 1 drink per guest, access to private food bar, two big screen televisions to view the show (in addition to live viewing), and a chance to meet & greet with Byron Tremble! Seating is first come/first served. Each guest also recieves a VIP swag bag. Bring your phone for access to our Silent Auction tables!

General Admission - Floor level
$50

Grants premium entry on main floor. Small parties may be combined. Ticket includes pasta bar dinner, dessert, and the show! Bring your phone for access to our Silent Auction tables!

General Admission - Table for TWO
$100
Grants premium entry for 2 on the main floor. Tickets includes pasta/salad bar dinner, dessert, and the show! Perfect for a date night! Bring your phones for access to our Silent Auction tables!

General Admission - Group of 6
$300
Grants premium entry for 6 on the main floor, tickets include pasta/salad bar dinner, dessert, and the show! Team building has never been better. Or, take the whole family out! Bring your phones for access to our Silent Auction tables!

General Admission - Group of 8
$400
Grants premium entry for 8 on the main floor, tickets include pasta/salad bar dinner, dessert, and the show! Team building has never been better. Or, take the whole family out. Bring your phones for access to our Silent Auction tables!

