Lavender Legal Center's Auction

The award-winning Marie B and B is a lovingly restored Queen Anne hideaway. All rooms are uniquely decorated and offer private bathrooms, organic linens, locally made soaps and more. ADA accessible accommodations are available. Gourmet fresh breakfasts are prepared each morning.

The award-winning Marie B and B is a lovingly restored Queen Anne hideaway. All rooms are uniquely decorated and offer private bathrooms, organic linens, locally made soaps and more. ADA accessible accommodations are available. Gourmet fresh breakfasts are prepared each morning.

More details...