Lavender Legal Center's Auction

Night at the historic Marie B and B in Olympia, Washington
$100
Starting bid
The award-winning Marie B and B is a lovingly restored Queen Anne hideaway. All rooms are uniquely decorated and offer private bathrooms, organic linens, locally made soaps and more. ADA accessible accommodations are available. Gourmet fresh breakfasts are prepared each morning.
