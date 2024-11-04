Law Center for Better Housing Holiday Auction

Buddy Guy is a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, a major influence on rock titans like Jimi Hendrix, and a pioneer of Chicago’s fabled West Side sound. Buddy Guy has received 7 GRAMMY Awards, a 2015 Lifetime Achievement GRAMMY Award, 37 Blues Music Awards (the most any artist has received), and the Presidential National Medal of Arts. Rolling Stone Magazine ranked him #23 in its “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time.” Place your bid to own a signed guitar by the blues great!
Framed Bernie Kleina Print - Dr. King, Chicago, 1960s
$1,000
Place your bid on a rare, framed color photo taken by Civil Rights Activist and Photographer Bernie Kleina featuring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his son marching in Grant Park in the early 1960s. Bernie's portraits of Dr. King were some of the very first color photos of the Civil Rights leader in existence.
Framed Bernie Kleina Print - Dorothy Height
$1,000
Place your bid on a framed photo taken by Bernie Kleina featuring prominent Civil Rights and Women's Rights Activist Dorothy Height. Height is credited as the first leader in the Civil Rights Movement to recognize inequality for women and African Americans as an intersectional issue.
Framed Bernie Kleina Print - Jesse Jackson and Al Raby, '66
$1,000
Place your bid on a framed photo taken by Bernie Kleina featuring Jesse Jackson and Al Raby at a Civil Rights March in Chicago in 1966. Raby, a Chicago teacher, is known for securing MLK's support for the desegregation of Chicago's schools and housing from 1965-67.
Framed Bernie Kleina Print - Alvira and son, Chicago
$1,000
Place your bid on a framed photo taken by Bernie Kleina at a sanctuary church in Chicago featuring Alvira and her son, who feared illegal deportation.
Framed Kleina Print - Fullerton Stop
$1,000
Place your bid on a framed photo taken by Bernie Kleina of the Fullerton "L" stop. Chicago's affectionately termed "L" train has 1,480 rail cars operating across eight different routes, making it the 4th largest rapid transit system in the U.S.
