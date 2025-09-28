Lawrence Baseball Golf Ball Roll!

Purchase numbered golf balls, and at the event all the balls will be rolled out onto the green toward the hole. The three closest balls will win a cash prize! You have 3 chances to win! Closest ball wins $250, Second closest $125, third closest wins $50.





1 ball for $10

2 for $20

3 for $25

4 for $35

6 for $50

9 for $75

12 for $100

18 for $150

24 for $200