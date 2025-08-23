Hosted by

Lawrence Farmers Market's 2025 Silent Online Auction

Flavor of the Week
$300

Starting bid

Ever dreamed of leaving your mark on Lawrence? Whether you want to see your name in lights or gift someone else the ultimate birthday, this is our most unique and unmistakably Lawrence bundle.

  • Latchkey Deli – Dream up your own sandwich and have it named after you! (Daily Special)
  • Fresh Cut Smoothies – Invent a new smoothie flavor, name it, and see it served up behind the counter of Downtown Lawrence's new smoothie shop! Also comes with a $100 gift card. (Weekend Special)
  • Granada Theater – Put your custom message displayed on the iconic downtown marquee for all of Lawrence to see. (24 Hours)
  • CHONKY's – Choose your flavor of cake, name it, and have your specialty cake sold at market. Also comes with one cake for you to enjoy! (Weekly Special)

From bites to billboards, this package is your chance to show Lawrence who you are!

When the Stars Align
$200

Starting bid

An evening of romance, refinement, and a touch of the unexpected.

  • Saltwell Farm Kitchen – Savor a memorable farm-to-table dining experience with a six-course seasonal tasting menu for two, paired with a beautifully curated gift basket featuring specialty ingredients, fresh flowers, and custom farm gifts.
  • Astrologica – A private couples astrology reading, guiding you through the mysteries written in the stars.
  • White Tail Run Winery – A bottle of Dancing Fawn, a local semi-sweet sparkling wine blended from LaCrosse and Vignoles grapes. 

A constellation of experiences that proves some pairings are truly meant to be. Watch the bubbles dance up your glass as you lean into your astrology reading, savoring flavors as intriguing as the insights revealed.

From Pasture to Plate: Whole Chicken Masterclass
$150

Starting bid

Join farmer Phil Holman-Hebert at Sweetlove Farm for a private, hands-on lesson in breaking down a whole chicken. Up to four participants will each learn step-by-step techniques and take home two whole chickens they’ve broken down, packaged, and prepared for the freezer.

The experience also includes a farm tour from chick to freezer, highlighting Sweetlove’s pasture-based, regenerative methods that ensure humane animal care and exceptional food quality. Guests will leave with new kitchen skills and a deeper understanding of poultry’s role in farmland rejuvenation.

Ride, Sip, & Score
$100

Starting bid

Whether you're cruising the cul-de-sac, riding around the neighborhood, or making a stylish stop at the farmers market, this bundle will get you moving!

  • Lawrence Community Cycle Pure Cycles vintage-inspired coaster brake single speed bicycle. This classic ride combines simple mechanics with timeless design, making it as fun as it is functional.
  • Repetition Coffee – A bag of locally roasted Sunflower Outdoor & Bike's +859FT Above coffee to fuel your rides. A collaboration between Sunflower and Repetition designed for its balanced acidy and full, creamy body. 
  • White Tail Run Winery – Four disc golf green fee vouchers to enjoy a day on their new scenic 18-hole course throughout their winery.

A bike, great coffee, and time outdoors — the perfect trio for active Lawrence living.

Runner's Reset
$100

Starting bid

The ultimate package for runners who want to train smart, fuel well, and recover fully.

  • LMH Physical Therapy – A comprehensive 1:1 running analysis, including a movement screen and video assessment. Package also includes 4 RunStrong group training classes (1 hour each), focused on flexibility, strength, plyometric training, and running drills.
  • Fleet Feet – High-visibility running lights for safety on the road or trail.
  • Liquid Garden Juice Co. – $50 gift card for nourishing smoothies and juices to refuel.
  • Yellow Brick Yoga – One month of unlimited yoga to stretch, strengthen, and restore balance.
  • The Treehouse at Sunflower – A luxurious four-handed massage and myofascial bodywork with Cole Cottin & Kel Fisher to ease sore muscles and speed recovery.

From the starting line to recovery day, this bundle supports every step of the journey.

The Daily Bread
$100

Starting bid

Celebrate the art of bread with this beautifully crafted bundle of artisan goods and local flavors:

  • Alicia Kelly – A hand-printed baguette bag and a food-themed original art print "A Rad Platter: The Raddest of All".
  • Starling Woodworks – A handmade bowl and cutting board, crafted from locally reclaimed wood.
  • Resurrected Woodworks – A cheese board & slicer, beautifully crafted for serving and entertaining.
  • Roxy’s Bakery – A $50 gift card to enjoy fresh, delicious bread and baked goods.
  • Peter's Family Farm – A jar of local jam and a $10 gift card to complete your bread spread.

From loaf to table, this package has everything you need to savor and serve bread in style.

Sustainable Living
$75

Starting bid

Bring sustainability home with this bundle of eco-friendly goods and services.

  • LESS is More – A sustainable gift basket full of thoughtfully chosen low-waste items including an electric vacuum sealer for mason jars, reusable 16oz Pirani cup, and a needle felting kit to make a felt cactus.
  • Table View Farm – Community Supported Compost bucket swap service, turning food scraps into fertile soil. Good for one 5-gallon bucket and weekly bucket swap service through July 4, 2026.
  • Green Come True – A gallon of natural laundry soap plus a $50 gift card with free local delivery.

This bundle is perfect for anyone who wants to reduce waste, support local makers, and embrace a greener lifestyle.

Best in Show
$50

Starting bid

Pamper your pup with a package that’s all about our four-legged friends:

  • Lucky Dog – A thoughtfully curated gift basket full of treats, toys, and dog beer to spoil your best friend.
  • Art of the Groom – A $75 gift card for expert grooming services to keep your dog looking their best.
  • Torched Goodness – locally made dog treats made with peanut butter, eggs, and pumpkin.
  • Cremation Marbles – One borosilicate glass marble made with the ashes of your beloved pet. Marble made to last for generations. Only 1 teaspoon of ash needed.

Whether it’s about treating the dog you love now or celebrating the memory of one you’ve lost, this bundle is designed with deep care for every stage of the journey with our furry family.

Curiosities & Oddities
$50

Starting bid

Step behind the scenes into two of Lawrence’s hidden gems with this one-of-a-kind package:

  • David Baird’s Ethnofact Collection – A private tour for 4–6 guests, where you’ll explore a thoughtfully curated gallery of cultural artifacts from Africa, the Middle East, and Central Asia. From Oriental carpets and kilims, African sculpture, beads and tribal jewelry, brassware and architectural elements, antique costume and textiles, to tools and weapons, every piece tells a story brought vividly to life through David’s passionate storytelling. Includes a $50 gift certificate toward an item from the collection and a small rug to take home.
  • University of Kansas Natural History Museum – A private, insider’s tour of the museum’s collection, showcasing specimens and artifacts rarely seen by the public.
  • Pizza Hut Wine from Irvine’s Just Beyond Paradise Winery — a limited-edition tomato wine, delicately crafted with locally grown, ripe tomatoes for a taste as unexpected as it is memorable.
  • 1313 Mocking Bird Lane display your odd side with these resin-encased insects and devil pods.

Perfect for curious minds and lifelong learners, this package offers discovery, culture, history, and a flavor experience you won’t find anywhere else.

Breakfast at the Dam
$50

Starting bid

Start your morning with a one-of-a-kind experience at the historic Bowersock Dam— for up to 8–10 guests.

  • Enjoy a guided tour and Q&A with owner/operator Sarah Hill-Nelson, who will share the fascinating history and ongoing impact of the dam.
  • Savor fresh scones and quiche from Queen of Tarts, paired with crisp mimosas as you take in the riverside setting.

This unique package blends local history, great food, and community connection — a true Lawrence experience you won’t find anywhere else.

Slow Rise Sweet Start
$25

Starting bid

No need to be early to rise and wait in line this time! Celebrate one of the most beloved bakeries with this sweet package:

  • Cut the line one Saturday to get donuts.
  • A dozen fresh Slow Rise donuts, baked with care and always worth the wait.
  • Exclusive Slow Rise hoodie and reusable tote bag to show your love for your favorite donut shop.

Perfect for sharing with friends — or keeping all to yourself!

