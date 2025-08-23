Lawrence Farmers Market's 2025 Silent Online Auction

Hosted by
Ever dreamed of leaving your mark on Lawrence? Whether you want to see your name in lights or gift someone else the ultimate birthday, this is our most unique and unmistakably Lawrence bundle.
From bites to billboards, this package is your chance to show Lawrence who you are!
An evening of romance, refinement, and a touch of the unexpected.
A constellation of experiences that proves some pairings are truly meant to be. Watch the bubbles dance up your glass as you lean into your astrology reading, savoring flavors as intriguing as the insights revealed.
Join farmer Phil Holman-Hebert at Sweetlove Farm for a private, hands-on lesson in breaking down a whole chicken. Up to four participants will each learn step-by-step techniques and take home two whole chickens they’ve broken down, packaged, and prepared for the freezer.
The experience also includes a farm tour from chick to freezer, highlighting Sweetlove’s pasture-based, regenerative methods that ensure humane animal care and exceptional food quality. Guests will leave with new kitchen skills and a deeper understanding of poultry’s role in farmland rejuvenation.
Whether you're cruising the cul-de-sac, riding around the neighborhood, or making a stylish stop at the farmers market, this bundle will get you moving!
A bike, great coffee, and time outdoors — the perfect trio for active Lawrence living.
The ultimate package for runners who want to train smart, fuel well, and recover fully.
From the starting line to recovery day, this bundle supports every step of the journey.
Celebrate the art of bread with this beautifully crafted bundle of artisan goods and local flavors:
From loaf to table, this package has everything you need to savor and serve bread in style.
Bring sustainability home with this bundle of eco-friendly goods and services.
This bundle is perfect for anyone who wants to reduce waste, support local makers, and embrace a greener lifestyle.
Pamper your pup with a package that’s all about our four-legged friends:
Whether it’s about treating the dog you love now or celebrating the memory of one you’ve lost, this bundle is designed with deep care for every stage of the journey with our furry family.
Step behind the scenes into two of Lawrence’s hidden gems with this one-of-a-kind package:
Perfect for curious minds and lifelong learners, this package offers discovery, culture, history, and a flavor experience you won’t find anywhere else.
Start your morning with a one-of-a-kind experience at the historic Bowersock Dam— for up to 8–10 guests.
This unique package blends local history, great food, and community connection — a true Lawrence experience you won’t find anywhere else.
No need to be early to rise and wait in line this time! Celebrate one of the most beloved bakeries with this sweet package:
Perfect for sharing with friends — or keeping all to yourself!
